Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

30 January 2025, 09:03 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 10:46

Hamaad Raza
Hamaad Raza. Picture: WUSA9

By Flaminia Luck

A husband has revealed he received a text message from his wife just as she was landing minutes before her flight collided with a helicopter in Washington DC and plunged into the river.

Hamaad Raza was talking to his 26-year-old wife as the plane from Wichita, Kansas, was landing at Ronald Reagan airport on Wednesday evening.

She had been there for work and said to be a nervous flier, the NY Post reported.

“I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak.

"That's all I can pray for, I'm just praying to God,” he told WUSA9.

The jet collided with a military helicopter just before 9pm, with at least 19 bodies having so far been pulled from the Potomac River, according to reports.

Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors.

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River. Picture: Getty
Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport
Emergency crews responding to aircraft crash near airport. Picture: Getty

“She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes,” he said.

“The rest of my texts didn't get delivered and that's when I realised that something might be up.”

Mr Raza was left pacing up and down terminal 2 at Reagan Airport with another family member as they awaited updates on the flight.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

The plane is said to have split in two as it crashed into the river and is currently in around seven feet of water.

Meanwhile, the helicopter is upside down and unstable, according to NBC Washington.

Departure signs display an 'Emergency Alert' in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Departure signs display an 'Emergency Alert' in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Picture: Alamy

Reports suggest 19 bodies have been pulled from the river but no official figures have been confirmed.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for survivors, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen over river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

