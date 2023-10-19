Moment plane flying into Aberdeen airport has to pull out of landing at last minute because of Storm Babet

The pilot was forced to pull out of the landing. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a plane that was preparing to land at Aberdeen airport was forced to pull out because of stormy conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Storm Babet has rocked parts of Scotland in the second half of this week, with a rare red warning issued for some areas.

Gale force winds of up to 70mph were predicted and month’s worth of rain was expected to fall in just a day.

Amid the extremely wet and windy conditions, a KLM flight from the Netherlands to Aberdeen was forced to abort a landing.

Footage filmed by a passenger shows the alarming manoeuvre at close quarters.

The airline later confirmed that the flight was able to land safely eventually.

Read more: Body of woman found after being swept into river amid Storm Babet red weather warning

Read more: Scottish town evacuated, trains cancelled, and red alert for 70mph winds as Storm Babet batters Britain

2nd attempt at landing at Aberdeen Airport on this morning's KLM flight from Amsterdam thanks to Storm Babet , least we know the brakes work 😀#stvnews #StormBabet #stvweweather #bbcweather #aberdeenairport #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/nnYgvBoVM8 — Steven Milne (@The_Cullenloon) October 19, 2023

“Due to gusty wind, the KL1441 from Amsterdam to Aberdeen landed successfully the second attempt," a spokesperson for KLM said.

“We recommend passengers to follow their flight status via the KLM website or in My Trip."

Some 65 out of 128 flights scheduled to leave and arrive at Aberdeen airport on Thursday were cancelled because of the extreme weather.

People on the ground were told to avoid driving, or any kind of transport, during the storm. A 57-year-old woman was confirmed to have died after being swept into a river.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: "Our advice is to avoid any form of travel in areas covered by the red weather warning.

"Driving conditions will be extremely dangerous with disruption expected. It's important that everyone considers the amber warnings that still remain in place for rain and wind.

"This will present a particular challenge to high-sided vehicles - so please consider whether these journeys are essential."