Playboy model and reality tv star Tabby Brown who dated Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli dies aged 38

Model Tabby Brown has died aged 38, with tributes pouring in for the model and reality tv star. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Model Tabby Brown who starred in Channel 5 hit The Bachelor and dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli has died aged 38.

Tributes have poured in for Tabby from South London, who worked for Playboy and Cosmopolitan appeared in advertisements for Canon, Virgin Atlantic, AXE and Lynx as well as Channel 5's reality TV show.

Tabby, who had a masters degree in marketing, also made a name for herself in the music industry having appeared in videos for Snoop Dogg, B.O.B and Dizzee Rascal.

Her cause of death remains unclear.

Tributes has been paid to model Tammy Brown. Picture: social media

Devastated friends and shocked fans paid tribute to the star. Musician NayNay wrote on social media: "What a light you were, your outer exterior matched your insides, so beautiful. I'm genuinely shocked and saddened you're gone. Rest in eternal peace Tabby."

While Vas J Morgan, creative director of a leisurewear company Sosala, said: "My heart is broken."

She is said to have met Balotelli at a nightclub in 2011 before they went on to find love. However, their romance was short-lived and they split seven months later.

Later she was spotted with Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling in 2016.