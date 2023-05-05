Labour takes control of Plymouth council - after Conservative administration 'tree massacre' in city centre

5 May 2023, 04:05 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 04:16

The regeneration project led to the demise of the Conservative administration - after they were accused of deceptively trying to complete the controversial felling
The regeneration project led to the demise of the Conservative administration - after they were accused of deceptively trying to complete the controversial felling. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour have taken control of Plymouth council - weeks after a "massacre" where 110 mature trees were felled under the cover of darkness as part of a regeneration project.

Labour won 15 of the 19 seats being contested - to take full majority control of the local authority which was under No Overall Control.

A fortnight ago, Plymouth City Council contractors felled more than 100 trees in the city centre before a court injunction won by protesters forced them to stop.

Former council head Richard Bingley sparked outrage when he ordered the felling of 110 healthy trees in Plymouth city centre last week.

He ordered over 100 trees to be chopped down in the middle of the night to make way for a £12.7 million redevelopment project.

He was set to face a vote of no-confidence by the opposition Green party over the incident after swathes of criticism, but announced his resignation before the vote was brought.

The trees were felled in the dead of night - sparking outrage from residents of Plymouth
The trees were felled in the dead of night - sparking outrage from residents of Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

In his resignation speech, he said: "I've always said I'm not a full-time politician, I don't seek to be, I'm just an individual who is passionate and ambitious for Plymouth.

"If others feel they can run our glorious Ocean City better, then that's great with me. 'Over to you', I say."

Nick Ferrari called out the council at the time for lying, stating there is "no defence" for the decision.

Nick said: "You've got men and women climbing ladders, using chainsaws and those giant chipping machines, and you do it in darkness, at night because of 'safety concerns'.

"What a load of cobblers! What a blatant lie by Plymouth City Council. How many times have you walked down the street... where a certain area is taped off because they're bringing trees down? It happens all the time.

"This was so there was no way that the people could stop it because this council knew that it was wrong. I hope every councillor who voted in favour of this is kicked out on their well-remunerated backside. There is no defence!"

Nick continued his rant: "Trees that have been there since the 1960s felled at night because of the fury of local residents... and mostly for cyclists. What is it with cyclists? Dear God, they've taken most of our roads now, they've got some of our pavements, now we've got to chop down trees to support these people."

The trees are being cut down in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration scheme that would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees, the local authority has said.

Caller's 'stomach churns' at Plymouth council cutting down trees

Later, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, a caller, Mick in Titchfield said that the report made his "stomach churn", arguing that the council's decision was "absolutely disgusting".

Another caller, Richard in Marlborough, branded the move a "typical bureaucratic nightmare run by a bunch of little Hitlers".

He went on to say, "It's appalling what they've done in Plymouth".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London

St John Ambulance prepares for duty at Coronation of King Charles III, continuing a long tradition of royal service

Shell were slammed for their swelling profits while forcing pre-payment meters on their customers

Shell slammed for force-installing 4,000 pre-pay meters despite £32bn mega-profits

APTOPIX Serbia School Shooting

Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

Former MP Ann Widdecombe branded the move 'absurd'

'Daft' theatre bosses slap trigger warning on production of Pygmalion, classic play that inspired My Fair Lady

Members of the RMT union backed at least six more months of strike action

Railway chaos looms as strikes set to drag on for another six months, as RMT union members vote for more walkouts

Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers

Voters had to bring ID to cast their vote for the first time today

Voter ID is 'a load of rubbish': Frustrated voters turned away from local elections for not having right documents

Shooting scene in Georgia

Gunman shoots two relatives and McDonald’s worker before killing himself

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4

Mass shooter kills mother and grandmother in Georgia before gunning down his boss at McDonald's

Live
Polls are still open in the local elections as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak seek to get a clear view on the mood of the country

Local Elections 2023 Live: Tories lose three councils and Labour wins Plymouth and Stoke in early results

The Admiral Grigorovich is one of the warships believed to be apart of the flotilla.

Royal Navy deploys warship as Russia sends Armada to ‘disrupt coronation weekend’

Carrie Fisher face at el Capital theatre

Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

Prince perfoming

Prince to have highway named after him in home city of Minneapolis

Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'

Tyre Nichols-Lawsuit

Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

The little girl is in a critical condition in hospital in Mallorca

British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fox News billboard

Fox News fights legal bid by rival media to reveal details of defamation payoff

Ed Sheeran shed tears of relief after winning his court case

Ed Sheeran 'shed tears of relief' after court rules he did not copy Marvin Gaye when making Thinking Out Loud
E Jean Carroll

Trump described rape accuser as ‘nut job’ and ‘mentally sick’, court told

Stephen Tompkinson appeared for the second day of his court trial today.

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson 'punched drunk man leaving him with traumatic head injuries while in dressing gown'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate
David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect, 59, detained under Mental Health Act after 'throwing shotgun cartridges into grounds'
Enrique Tarrio

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio guilty over role in Capitol riots

The pasta was dumped alongside a New Jersey river

Tortelli disgraceful: 200kg of pasta dumped by river amid calls for culprit to be sent to 'penne-tentiary'
Princess Anne at the races wearing a cream hat and pearl earrings alongside a picture of her in her military uniform riding a horsr

What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

Corrie star Maria Charles died on April 21.

'A true pro with a naughty glint in her eye': Maria Charles, Coronation street and Hot Fuzz star, dies aged 93

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate was enamoured by a Royal fan's dog on her pub trip today.

Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit
King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

Kate and William visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho

Princess of Ales: Hundreds gather to see Kate and William enjoy pint at iconic Soho pub ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit