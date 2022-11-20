PM dismisses claims of ‘Swiss-style’ deal with EU as Tories remain on the brink of Brexit civil war

Rishi continues to deny the Tory party are divided over Brexit deal. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today dismissed claims the government want a 'Swiss-style' deal with the EU, as sources describe a Tory party on the brink of Brexit civil war.

Labelling the rumours “categorically untrue”, Sunak continues to deny claims the UK could soon be seen to accept EU laws including higher levels of immigration, in a deal similar to that adopted by the neutral European nation.

It comes as Downing Street continues to quell rumours of political division, with a Government spokeswoman saying: "This Government is focused on using our Brexit freedoms to create opportunities that drive growth and strengthen our economy."

It also follows Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s attempts to dispel the rumours following reports in the Sunday Times, as the UK remains in deadlock with the EU over the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Downing Street spokespeople continue to deny the claims of a 'Swiss-style' agreement. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Sky News' Ridge on Sunday programme, the MP said: “I do not support that. I want to maximise the opportunities that Brexit offers.”

The Health Secretary also continued to point out that the PM has long been a Brexiteer.

It also stands in stark contrast to the view of former PM Boris Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, who told the Sunday Times: "Any approach requiring the UK to align with EU rules to get trade benefits, whether as part of a Swiss-style approach or any other, would be quite unacceptable."

It follows claims from former Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said his part would risk becoming a "non-Brexit party" if it agreed to “unfettered” trade with the EU.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay attempted to quell the rumours on Sunday during an interview. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Switzerland currently has a close relationship with the EU through a series of bilateral agreements, which allow the neutral nation access to the single-market without joining the customs union.

It also accepts decisions made in Brussels including budgets and EU law.

It comes as the government spokesperson continued: “Brexit means we will never again have to accept a relationship with Europe that would see a return to freedom of movement, unnecessary payments to the European Union or jeopardise the full benefit of trade deals we are now able to strike around the world.”