Pogues singer Shane MacGowan 'so happy' after hospital visit from singer Imelda May

The Pogues' Shane MacGowan received a hospital visit from Imelda May. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan was "so happy" after singer Imelda May visited him in hospital, his wife has said.

MacGowan has been in intensive care for months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis last year. He had been in and out of hospital before being readmitted in June.

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, revealed on Sunday that he had reunited with Imelda May in hospital.

She shared a picture of the pair, captioning it: "Shane is so happy to see ⁦@ImeldaOfficial !!!"

May replied to the post saying: "My darlin’ Shane! So good to see you today. Best kisser."

It comes after MacGowan's wife previously said: "Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love.

"The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is.

"A lot of the time that thing we call love can more accurately be described as attachment or desire or need or longing or closeness or connection.

"And all of these are totally valuable and human and we need to acknowledge and appreciate and accept every part of our experience.”

She said she is hopeful that he will be allowed to go home for Christmas.

During MacGowan's time in hospital, he has had several A-list visitors, including musicians Daniel O'Donnell and Bobby Gillespie.

He is the frontman of The Pogues, known for their iconic Christmas hit Fairytale of New York.