Pogues singer Shane MacGowan’s wife gives health update on frontman's condition after asking for ‘love and prayers’

17 November 2023, 20:19

The Pogues frontman's wife has given an update on his health.
The Pogues frontman's wife has given an update on his health. Picture: Alamy/X

By Jenny Medlicott

Shane MacGowan’s wife has given an update on his condition after sharing images of her husband earlier this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A photo shared by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, earlier this week showed Shane pictured in a hospital bed using a breathing apparatus as he battles a brain condition.

He has been in intensive care for months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis last year.

On Friday, Victoria shared a health update on the singer, as she wrote on X: “Shane is feeling much better today! I am so grateful to everyone who is willing him to get home for Christmas.”

Shane is the frontman of The Pogues, known for their iconic Christmas hit Fairytale of New York.

He has been hospitalised several times since being diagnosed with the condition.

X users took to the comments to share their support, as one wrote: "I hope and pray Shane gets home for Christmas. His music and lyrics have given joy to so many."

Another said: "It would be a beautiful fairytale with a happy ending if Shane could get home for Christmas xx."

Read more: Pogues singer Shane MacGowan’s wife shares harrowing hospital photo of star and asks for 'love and prayers'

Read more: Wayne's World star Dana Carvey's son Dex dies of accidental overdose aged just 32

In a message to their fans earlier this week, Victoria said: "Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love.

"The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is.

"A lot of the time that thing we call love can more accurately be described as attachment or desire or need or longing or closeness or connection.

"And all of these are totally valuable and human and we need to acknowledge and appreciate and accept every part of our experience.”

He has been married to his wife Victoria since 2018 after they had been together for 36 years, including some stints where they broke up.

Shane fell and broke his pelvis in a horror fall in 2016. He went on to fall again, breaking his knee before ending up tearing ligaments in his left knee and he has previously said he never expects to walk again.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amazon Alexa Android app

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it ploughs resources into AI

Gaza air strike wreckage and flames

Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amount of fuel into Gaza each day

Obit George Brown

George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dies aged 74

Pupils across the country participated in the walkout on Friday.

Thousands of school pupils in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London walk out calling for ceasefire in Gaza

X log-in screen

IBM pulls ads from X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to The News Agents podcast about the prospect of becoming the next prime minister.

‘This for me is duty’: Keir Starmer says he’s ‘undaunted’ by prospect of becoming next prime minister

One of the signature broad, black hats that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe is on display at Osenat’s auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris

One of Napoleon’s signature hats to be auctioned in France

Residents of Chamwana Muma village walk through floodwater after using a makeshift bridge to cross the swollen River Tana, in Tana Delta, Kenya

Death toll from floods in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia rises to 130

Puska, left, was described as the "epitome of evil" for murdering Ashling Murphy

'I’ll never get to marry my soulmate' says devastated boyfriend of teacher Ashling Murphy as killer is jailed for life

Ukrainian marines

Ukrainian forces claim bridgeheads across key Russian strategic barrier

Inheritance tax cuts could be announced in the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt deliberating cuts to inheritance tax in Autumn Statement

Armenia University Explosion

Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital

Palestinians rescue survivors

UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza amid communications blackout

The actor described his son as being "extremely talented".

Wayne's World star Dana Carvey's son Dex dies of accidental overdose aged just 32

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Philippines Earthquake

Ceilings collapse at shopping centres as earthquake hits southern Philippines

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle at Variety magazine's 'Power of Women' gala in Los Angeles

Duchess of Sussex teases new TV and film projects at 'Power of Women' gala saying 'many exciting things on the slate'
Everton have been deducted 10 points

Everton deducted 10 points in the Premier League after breaching financial rules 'and face £300m lawsuit from rivals'
Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge

Pub charges drinkers £1 per half hour to use outdoor heaters

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce inheritance tax cuts in the autumn statement

Everything we know about the Autumn Statement- from Inheritance Tax cuts to energy bills help
Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

Atkins and Barclay have been singled out

'Deep concern' over 'potential conflicts of interest' as questions emerge over careers of reshuffled ministers' partners
James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary on Monday

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC
Ferdinand Marcos Jr

US and Philippines sign nuclear co-operation pact

Rohingya refugees

240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after being refused by residents

Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok

Fury as young TikTok users promote Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' justifying terror attacks over Israel-Hamas war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit