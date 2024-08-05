Schlong Jump: French pole vaulter loses out on final after manhood knocks off bar

Anthony Ammirati failed to qualify due to the bulge-related incident. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An Olympic pole vaulter has lost out on the final after failing to clear his target height due to an.....unusual reason.

In a truly embarrassing yet memorable moment, French athlete Anthony Ammirati knocked off the bar after it cuaght on his bulge.

Ammirati had already cleared two heights ahead of his third vault of 5.7m.

He looked like he was set to clear the pole until the unfortunate misshap occurred.

After he made his leap forward, the well-endowed athlete collided with the pole - first with his knee and later with his third leg.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media. Picture: Alamy

'Almost there'

Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation, “It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings.

"Just a technical session….I was 100% physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault.

"The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the crowd.

"I was almost there.”

Anthony Ammirati during the qualifications for the Pole Vault. Picture: Alamy

Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a world record as he took gold in the men's pole vault after Ammirati bulge-related blunder meant that he finished 12th as he missed out on qualifying for the next round.

But soon after, the clip of the incident went viral on social media.