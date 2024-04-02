Police discover £300k worth of cocaine hidden underground during drugs bust as used tissue connects gang

2 April 2024, 16:31 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 16:39

Police discover £300k worth of cocaine hidden underground during drugs gang bust following dangerous driving
Police discover £300k worth of cocaine hidden underground during drugs gang bust following dangerous driving. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

By Danielle De Wolfe

The moment police brought down a drugs gang has been captured on camera, after bad driving and a used tissue led to 1.5 kilos of cocaine being discovered buried underground beneath a plastic bin lid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three men and one woman were handed prison sentences totalling more than 20 years after cops unravelled a web linking members of the group to a haul totalling nearly half a million pounds.

The seizures, made by Avon and Somerset Police over a six month period, included stun guns, large quantities of cocaine and cash, as well as cannabis, drug paraphernalia and other weapons.

Austen Barnes-Sargeant, 31, Carlie Bridges, 35, Kyle Joyner, 30, and Paul O’Shea, 41, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on March 28 for their involvement in the illegal drugs ring.

A web of text messages ultimately led police to connect the four drugs suppliers, after officers initially pulled over Barnes-Sargeant in Filton, South Gloucestershire, on March 9 last year following concerns over his erratic driving.

Avon and Somerset Police complete drugs bust

The initial roadside stop also saw Barnes-Sargeant fail a roadside drugs test, a incident which saw him later handed a 12-month driving ban in October 2023.

However, police searching his vehicle also discovered approximately £3,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis.

A later search of his home address produced more class A and class B drugs, alongside a further £4,000 in cash and a stun gun.

In a separate incident, a search warrant was issued for Barnes' address on Fitzroy Street, south Bristol, two months later on 26 May, 2023.

A police search found a cannabis plant and small quantities of the class B drug at the address, however, a wheelie bin parked outside the property was found to contain a bag, with cocaine worth around £70k, a knife and drugs paraphernalia inside.

Read more: Shocking moment US cops shoot dead 15-year-old kidnap victim as deputy begs 'stop shooting her'

Read more: One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

It also contained a tissue, which connected Bridges to Joyner, and text messages found on Bridges' phone linked him to the supply of cannabis.

However, it wasn't until August 3, nearly two months later, that police were able to join the dots.

The three men and one woman were handed prison sentences totalling more than 20 years after cops unravelled a web linking members of the group to a haul totalling nearly half a million pounds.
The three men and one woman were handed prison sentences totalling more than 20 years after cops unravelled a web linking members of the group to a haul totalling nearly half a million pounds. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Police stopped an Audi being driven by Barnes-Sargeant – who was on bail while enquiries into his other drugs offences were still ongoing and prior to his ultimate driving disqualification – in Bristol.

He was found to be in possession of around half a kilo of cocaine.

Police then swooped on O'Shea in a separate operation on the same day, with his BMW found to contain two 1 kilo blocks of cocaine.

The web was finally closed when Police found that both had been in contact with Joyner that day prior to the two stops.

A search of Joyner’s address then found a further 1.5kg of cocaine, which he’d attempted to hide underground beneath a bin lid and a bag of compost.

Joyner, 30, was arrested at a hotel room in Kent two days later.

A search of Joyner’s address then found a further 1.5kg of cocaine, which he’d attempted to hide underground beneath a bin lid and a bag of compost.
A search of Joyner’s address then found a further 1.5kg of cocaine, which he’d attempted to hide underground beneath a bin lid and a bag of compost. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender, from Avon & Somerset Police, said: “These sentences concludes a significant policing operation targeting this group of people who were supplying cocaine to the streets of Bristol.

"Evidence was found to show their operation was worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as they sought to profit from other people’s misery brought on by drug use.

“We welcome these prison sentences and will continue to robustly target those involved in drug supply to protect the public and keep our communities safe.

"If you suspect someone in your area is involved in the supply of drugs, please report it to us on 101, or via our online reporting system.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biden XI

Biden and Xi hold first call since November summit

MobilityX conference

Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up

At least 29 people were killed in the fire

At least 29 killed in Istanbul nightclub blaze during renovation work as several more left injured

The dog's owner had warned officers that the XL Bully-type mutt would attack anyone who went near it, which led police to get a warrant for the address and seize the dog.

Man, 40, becomes first person in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

Trains to and from Euston were severely disrupted with passengers stranded for over two hours

Major disruption until the end of the day as signal failure leaves passengers stranded at Euston

Senegal Elections

Senegal swears in Africa’s youngest elected leader as president

Russia Putin

Putin vows to find the masterminds of Moscow concert hall attack

ASDA Extra Special Taleggio has been recalled

Asda and Morrisons recall popular cheese amid fears over bacteria that can cause meningitis

Turkey Fire

Dozens dead after fire at Istanbul nightclub, Turkish officials say

Maryland Bridge Collapse

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass Baltimore bridge wreckage

Albania Migrants Death

Eight dead after vehicle carrying suspected migrants crashes into Albanian river

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Police at the scene of the shooting in Comeragh Road, West Kensington

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west London

Finland School Shooting

Student, 12, opens fire at Finnish school, killing one and wounding two others

Team GB faced backlash over the redesign (left) but confirmed the red, white and blue would remain for the Olympics.

Team GB athletes will wear traditional Union Jack at Olympics following backlash over pink and purple redesign

Webby Awards – Nominations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earn Webby Award nominations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Authorities had previously said the teen was believed to be armed when she was shot.

Shocking moment US cops shoot dead 15-year-old kidnap victim as deputy begs 'stop shooting her'
Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 2023.

Makers of killer 'vegan' tiramisu to face trial for manslaughter after woman, 20, died from dairy allergy
The High Court in Glasgow

Social worker who raped women before threatening to take away their children jailed for eight years
Gaza World Central Kitchen Explainer

Ships to leave Gaza with 240 tons of undelivered aid, Cyprus says

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones strike Russian factories more than 1,200km away

George Gilbey's mum has broken has paid tribute to her son following his death.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s ‘devastated’ mum breaks silence on his death following 'accident at work'
South Africa Speaker Arrest

South Africa’s parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest on corruption charges

Three British aid workers are understood to be among the dead

Three Brits among seven Gaza aid workers killed as Israel admits 'unintentional' strike on innocents
Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018).

Former NFL star player found dead at Florida mansion aged 35

Three people died in the avalanche

Teenager among three dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit