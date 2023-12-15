Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Police appeal for information after man threatened Jewish people in Hackney
15 December 2023, 15:06
The Metropolitan Police have appealed for information about a man after multiple people reported an incident of anti-Semitic verbal abuse on Wednesday.
The Met Police are appealing for information after an anti-Semitic incident took place in Stamford Hill in Hackney on Wednesday, 6 December at around 7pm.
The footage below shows the man the police are attempting to identify pointing and shouting at multiple passers-by.
According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), he shouted "You f***ing Jew, I will kill you."
Man seen accosting Jewish people in North London
The police were reportedly called at 8:30pm later that evening. Once they arrived at the location of the incident, the man had already left the scene.
The man is described as being "white, around 40-45 years old, slim build, with a ginger goatee beard and wearing black clothing with a black bag."
The Met is asking people who recognise the man to call 101 (ref: 6745/06DEC) or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
