Police appeal for information after man threatened Jewish people in Hackney

The incident took place in Stamford Hill, Hackney on Wednesday, December 6. Picture: Met Police/Shomrim London

By Ana Truesdale

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for information about a man after multiple people reported an incident of anti-Semitic verbal abuse on Wednesday.

The Met Police are appealing for information after an anti-Semitic incident took place in Stamford Hill in Hackney on Wednesday, 6 December at around 7pm.

The footage below shows the man the police are attempting to identify pointing and shouting at multiple passers-by.

According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), he shouted "You f***ing Jew, I will kill you."

The police were reportedly called at 8:30pm later that evening. Once they arrived at the location of the incident, the man had already left the scene.

The man is described as being "white, around 40-45 years old, slim build, with a ginger goatee beard and wearing black clothing with a black bag."

Do you recognise this man?



Officers want to speak to him about an incident in Stamford Hill just before 7pm on Wednesday, 6 December when multiple people reported being subjected to antisemitic abuse.



Call 101 (ref: 6745/06DEC) or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/s6jfW9mQPA — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 14, 2023

The Met is asking people who recognise the man to call 101 (ref: 6745/06DEC) or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

