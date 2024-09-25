Police appeal for witnesses after woman and six-year-old girl killed in East Ayrshire crash

25 September 2024, 11:29

The crash occurred on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire
The crash occurred on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Police in Scotland are seeking witnesses after a 32-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl died in a one-vehicle crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crash occurred on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire at around 5pm on Tuesday evening, the six-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old driver was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died a short time later.

Police have issued an appeal for information after the white Volkswagen Passat crashed.

Inspector Kenny Malaney said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident at this extremely difficult time.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have been in the area at the time, to contact us.

A general view of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow
A general view of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Picture: Getty

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who have may dashcam footage.”

Police said relatives of the woman and girl are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for around seven hours for investigations following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2596 of September 24 2024.

