First zombie knife arrest made within 22 minutes of new law being brought in

25 September 2024, 10:02 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 10:36

Thames Valley Police say the ban had only been in force for about 20 minutes when the man was detained
The man arrested is believed to be the first to be charged under the new ban on zombie knives. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man arrested in Oxford is believed to be the first to be charged under the new ban on zombie knives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thames Valley Police say the ban had only been in force for 22 minutes when he was detained.

Kofie John-Welch, 29, is accused of threatening a person with a bladed article.

The now-illegal style of knife was found at his home following a search at an address in the city at 12.22am on September 24.

He is also accused of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thames Valley Police Station, St Aldates, Oxford, UK
The man remains in police custody at this time. Picture: Alamy

The man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a private place and affray and he remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest relates to an investigation into an affray, which occurred in the city on August 29.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

We believe this to be one of the first arrests of this nature since the ban came into force at midnight on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police say the ban had only been in force for about 20 minutes when the man was detained. Picture: Alamy

A ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes came into force on Tuesday.

It's now illegal to own, make, transport or sell a zombie knife or machete in England and Wales with the new legislation meaning anyone caught doing so could be jailed.

The ban is part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

The Home Secretary has also promised to halve knife crime in a decade.

She also said there are plans to ban ninja swords.

Idris Elba stands next to an installation of 247 piles of folded clothes representing the number of people killed by knives in the UK last year
Idris Elba stands next to an installation of 247 piles of folded clothes representing the number of people killed by knives in the UK last year. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in London, two men have been arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death a schoolboy with a zombie knife in south-east London, just two days before the legislation came into force.

The suspects, aged 52 and 18, are being questioned over the murder of 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell, who cried out "I'm 15, don't let me die" as a local woman tried to save his life.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at about 6.35pm on Sunday to Eglinton Road, Woolwich, where they found Daejuan with a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he died at the scene a short time later, according to police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: "My thoughts are with Daejuan's loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident."

Police have named the victim as Daejuan Campbell,
The victim was named as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: MPS

