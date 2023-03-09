Furious motorist caught on camera using mobile phone while driving gets a nasty surprise after venting anger

By Danielle DeWolfe

An angry motorist who was filmed using his mobile phone behind the wheel got the shock of his life after venting his road rage at those recording.

Avon and Somerset Police were conducting routine mobile phone enforcement checks when undercover officers came across the unruly driver.

Posted on the force's official Twitter account, the footage shows the driver holding his mobile to his ear with one hand on the wheel.

After noticing he's being filmed while illegally using the device, the annoyed driver can be seen hiding the phone, before raising his middle finger to the car beside him.

Officers conducting mobile phone enforcement in an unmarked vehicle observed this driver on his phone. His reaction, before noticing that the person recording him was a Police Officer, shows the totally disregard some people have for the law & #RoadSafety!#RoadsPolicing #FATAL5 pic.twitter.com/KipBtmG22X — ASPolice Roads Policing (RPU) (@ASPRoadSafety) March 7, 2023

However, police have revealed the driver was completely unaware the neighbouring vehicle's occupants were in fact a team of undercover police officers travelling in an unmarked car.

Describing how the driver shows "the total disregard some people have for the law", many commenters applauded the force for cracking down on the illegal practice.

One Twitter user wrote: "If that’s how they react to police imagine how they go on with members of the public".

While another added: "More of this kind of traffic policing please. I'm not a fan of speed cameras but people using there phones while driving is a real serious issue".

It follows a recent incident documented by Leicestershire Police in which another foul-mouthed driver was reprimanded for swearing at officers after being pulled over.