Police investigating two possible sightings of missing dog-walker last seen in Snowdonia

Ausra Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday - and police say they are concerned for her safety. Picture: North Wales Police

By Chay Quinn

Police have said they are investigating two possible sightings of missing gran Ausra Plungiene, who was last seen walking her dog in Snowdonia.

Ms Plungiene, 56, was reported missing earlier this week in Wales with mountain rescue teams and RAF Search and Rescue deployed to find her in the Carneddau mountains.

Now North Wales Police are following up on two possible sightings of the missing walker.

Ausra, who is from Prestatyn, North Wales, was last seen with her dog Eyora at 10.30am on Tuesday and the search commenced at 10pm after the two failed to return home from the walk.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: "We are very concerned for Ausra's welfare."

Ms Plungiene is missing near Snowdonia National Park in north Wales. Picture: Getty

Mr Llewelyn said that the search has been hampered by difficult conditions in the peaks with heavy snow and rainfall complicating efforts.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "With information from witnesses who spoke to her, and Ausra's route, teams have been searching the high mountains in atrocious conditions throughout the day and will continue at first light.

"The thoughts of all the teams are with Ausra's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Ms Plungiene is said to have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes when she disappeared.