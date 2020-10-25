Breaking News

Police dealing with 'ongoing incident' aboard oil tanker off Isle of Wight

25 October 2020, 14:42 | Updated: 25 October 2020, 15:11

Ship tracking site MarineTraffic.com shows the vessel zig-zagging south of the Isle of Wight.
Ship tracking site MarineTraffic.com shows the vessel zig-zagging south of the Isle of Wight. Picture: MarineTraffic.com

By Joe Cook

Hampshire Police say they "are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight."

The Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda oil tanker was due to dock in Southampton earlier on Sunday, having departed from Nigeria last week.

Ship tracking site Marine Traffic shows the vessel zig-zagging south of the Isle of Wight.

A restriction zone of five nautical miles in now in place around the vessel. Flight tracking site RadarBox shows a police and coastguard helicopter are currently circling above the area where the vessel is understood to be.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so."

Sky News reports that the Home Secretary Priti Patel is being kept up to speed on the situation.

In a statement HM Coastguard said: “We are currently assisting Hampshire Constabulary with an incident on board a vessel situated off the Isle of Wight.

“The search and rescue helicopters from Lee on Solent and Lydd are in attendance”.

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports, which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

Flight tracking site RadarBox shows police and coastguard helicopters are circling the area where the vessel is understood to be.
Flight tracking site RadarBox shows police and coastguard helicopters are circling the area where the vessel is understood to be. Picture: RadarBox

More to follow.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain declares new national state of emergency over coronavirus
Pro-democracy protesters gather, flashing three-fingered salutes near a main shopping district in Bangkok

Thai protesters rally in their thousands ahead of parliamentary debate
The wanted poster for Husam Abd al-Rauf

Afghan forces ‘kill top al Qaida leader wanted by FBI’

Welsh Lead at the Police Federation Mark Bleasdale speaking with Tom on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Welsh Police Federation lead tells LBC 'practical solutions' are needed for non-essentials ban
People spill beer on the ground during a protest against the government's new restrictions

Italy imposes new restrictions in fight against coronavirus

A mural depicting NHS nurse Melanie Senior, based on a photograph by Johannah Churchill.

More than a third of doctors think tier system will have no impact

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK

Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK
Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis

Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis
David Lammy: 'I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump'

David Lammy: 'I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump'

Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators

Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators
Maajid Nawaz destroys Wales' clampdown on non-essential items

Maajid Nawaz destroys Wales' clampdown on non-essential items
Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London