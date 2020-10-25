Breaking News

Police dealing with 'ongoing incident' aboard oil tanker off Isle of Wight

By Joe Cook

Hampshire Police say they "are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight."

The Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda oil tanker was due to dock in Southampton earlier on Sunday, having departed from Nigeria last week.

Ship tracking site Marine Traffic shows the vessel zig-zagging south of the Isle of Wight.

A restriction zone of five nautical miles in now in place around the vessel. Flight tracking site RadarBox shows a police and coastguard helicopter are currently circling above the area where the vessel is understood to be.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so."

Sky News reports that the Home Secretary Priti Patel is being kept up to speed on the situation.

In a statement HM Coastguard said: “We are currently assisting Hampshire Constabulary with an incident on board a vessel situated off the Isle of Wight.

“The search and rescue helicopters from Lee on Solent and Lydd are in attendance”.

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports, which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

Flight tracking site RadarBox shows police and coastguard helicopters are circling the area where the vessel is understood to be. Picture: RadarBox

More to follow.