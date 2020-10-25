Maajid Nawaz 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Police dealing with 'ongoing incident' aboard oil tanker off Isle of Wight
25 October 2020, 14:42 | Updated: 25 October 2020, 15:11
Hampshire Police say they "are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight."
The Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda oil tanker was due to dock in Southampton earlier on Sunday, having departed from Nigeria last week.
Ship tracking site Marine Traffic shows the vessel zig-zagging south of the Isle of Wight.
A restriction zone of five nautical miles in now in place around the vessel. Flight tracking site RadarBox shows a police and coastguard helicopter are currently circling above the area where the vessel is understood to be.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: "We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so."
Sky News reports that the Home Secretary Priti Patel is being kept up to speed on the situation.
In a statement HM Coastguard said: “We are currently assisting Hampshire Constabulary with an incident on board a vessel situated off the Isle of Wight.
“The search and rescue helicopters from Lee on Solent and Lydd are in attendance”.
A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports, which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.
More to follow.