Police 'give words of advice' to boy who sent death threats to autistic student who lightly scuffed Quran at school

3 March 2023, 18:50 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 18:56

The student lightly scuffed the Quran
The student lightly scuffed the Quran. Picture: Cllr Akef Akbar/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have given "words of advice" to a boy who sent death threats to an autistic student who lightly damaged a copy of the Quran.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Year 10 student brought the religious book to Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on February 23. The cover was lightly torn and a page inside was smudged.

The high-functioning autistic 14-year-old received death threats after the incident, his mother said.

Police sparked incredulity in some quarters by designating the damage to the Quran as a "hate incident", although they said no criminal offence was committed. Kettlethorpe High School said it suspended four students over the incident.

Tudor Griffiths, the school's headteacher, said there had been “no malicious intent” but the pupils’ actions were “unacceptable”.

They later said they "gave advice" to the student who sent a death threat to the autistic boy.

The copy of the Quran in question
The copy of the Quran in question. Picture: Handout

The entire incident provoked uproar among some members of the local Muslim community, which has caused concern over the possible de facto revival of blasphemy as a social force in parts of the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in response: "Blasphemy is not a crime in our country. We will only remain a tolerant and harmonious society if we do not capitulate to mob intimidation.

"Safeguarding children and security must be of paramount importance."

Humanists UK said the decision to suspend the boys alleged to have started the rumours was “horrendous” and the school had allowed itself to be “pressured into excessive disciplinary action by areligious group”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of local and national concerns following an incident at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield last week.

"Police were made aware on the evening of Thursday, February 23, of an incident that had occurred at the school earlier that day.

"Initial enquiries confirmed that minor damage was caused to a religious text.

"We have recorded a hate incident, but from our enquiries are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.

"A report was also made of a malicious communications offence in relation to threats being made to a child in connection with this incident.

Read more: Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Read more: Police record ‘hate incident’ after autistic boy drops Quran in school corridor

"A suspect was identified, who was also a child, and they were given words of advice by an officer.

"We are continuing to liaise with the school and our neighbourhood officers are conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents.

'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

Russia Ukraine War

US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

17 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go head

Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son

Chelsea fan banned for three years after making racist gesture at Tottenham star Son Heung-Min

Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges

The group has been torturing captured foxes

'Sickening and appalling': Cops hunt London gang capturing and torturing foxes by setting them on fire

Charlotte Jordan has been fired

Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names

Greece Train Collision

First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

The block where the mother and daughter lived

Mother and daughter found dead in London council flat 'had not been seen by neighbours for seven months'

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life without parole for murdering his wife and son

Quincy Promes

Prosecutors call for Quincy Promes to be jailed over alleged stabbing of nephew

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year

Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims

Alex Murdaugh with deputies

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh facing 30 years in jail for killing wife and son

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Gordon is led from Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten

Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court as police unable to say how baby Victoria died
James Cleverly said the Falklands were British

'The Falkland Islands are British': James Cleverly hits back as Argentina pushes to take over, 41 years after failed invasion
Exhaust fumes from an Audi

EU adoption of reduced emissions for cars postponed amid German opposition

Denis Ruci missing in train crash

Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend energy bills help

Energy bills help to stay at same level for extra three months as Govt expects bills to fall below price cap in summer
Ales Bialiatski

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski jailed over anti-government protests

Grad multiple rocket launcher

Russia demands explanation from Serbia over rockets supplied to Ukraine

Stephen Bear was jailed for posting a sex tape with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans without her consent

Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit