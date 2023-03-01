Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

1 March 2023, 10:02

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari has criticised West Yorkshire Police after they are said to be investigating an incident at a Wakefield School where a Quran was dropped on the floor causing minor scuffing and marks to some pages.

Nick Ferrari was in disbelief over police involvement in the Quran school incident saying he would understand "if the children were actually fighting or setting fire to a book". But he didn't understand the serve reaction to a book simply being dropped on the floor and experiencing very minor damage.

He said: "If I was running west Yorkshire police I would get the relevant copper in and I would say what the bloody hell are you doing."

This comes after the suspension of four pupils at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield after a Quran was damaged at school.

The head teacher Tudor Griffiths said the book remained intact and that there was "no malicious intent" from those involved. It is believed that while at the school the holy book sustained a minor tear to the cover and small marks of dirt on some pages.

Nick Ferrari said the "School should deal with this itself because kids throw books at each other" all the time, citing "boys throw books at each other" and that the case is completely unworthy of police attention.

The caller told Ferrari, "the police are totally out of touch" on this matter.

The school is said to have been pressured into action by local Muslim community leaders and local councillors. As a result, they shared with the police all the information they have on the incident.

The headteacher added: "The action taken and the immediate steps we have taken are to reinforce the values and behaviour we expect from every member of this school community to ensure that all religions are respected."

Quran dropped in school
Police investigation Quran dropped in school as 'hate crime'. Picture: alamy

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said they are "liaising" with the school on the matter. They said: "Initial enquiries have confirmed minor damage was caused to the text and officers are continuing to work closely with the school."

Nick said although this is almost a "non-story", "don't blame The Times for reporting [it] because they show how inept West Yorkshire police have been."

