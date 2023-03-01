Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

1 March 2023, 09:07 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 09:12

By Alice Bourne

MSP Rachael Hamilton described the SNP's approach to gender reform surrounding rape and sexual assault cases as "unedifying", as she told Nick Ferrari that the reform bill has done immense damage.

Trans rapist Isla Bryson's case, MSP Rachael Hamilton said, "certainly contributed to Nicola Sturgeon's resignation".

Nicola Sturgeon, she argued, showed particular weakness in not being able to describe Isla Bryson, a double rapist, as a man. This is despite Scottish law stating that only a biological man can rape women.

The Scottish MP also told Nick Ferrari that the reality of the Scottish prison system means that, "a sex offender in Scotland could be back on the streets in 4 years" which is "stressful for the victims... to think that a double rapist could serve half the time" for their crimes.

This comes as Isla Bryson the transgender double rapist is jailed for eight years after attacking two women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 whilst known as Adam Graham.

During the verdict, the judge said Bryson posed a high risk of reoffending and would be supervised for three years after release.

She added: "we said this all along, that her self-ID system would remove safeguards and mean predatory men have access to vulnerable women and could essentially rape women."

Bryson is a prime example having changed his gender whilst in custody, "he didn't even hold a gender recognition certificate" Rachael Hamilton said.

Isla Bryson
Isla Bryson. Picture: Alamy

The case has sparked intense debate over whether Bryson should be housed in a male or a female prison after transitioning from a man to a woman. Bryson who was initially remanded to a women's jail after being found guilty has since been moved to a men's facility.

Ms Hamilton told Nick: "We have got a very mixed up situation" with a policy that is "so unpopular...putting vulnerable women in very difficult positions" and which "around 70% of the public disagree" has now predictably torn the SNP apart.

