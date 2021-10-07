Police search for missing teenage cousins as man arrested over human trafficking

By Sophie Barnett

Detectives are urgently searching for missing teenage cousins who are "at risk of harm" and have arrested a man on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

Andreea, aged 15, was last seen on Friday, October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent.

Her older cousin, 16-year-old Izabela, was last seen on Sunday, October 3 in Harrow, west London.

Police have launched a high-risk missing persons investigation and are appealing for the public’s help to locate them, as they fear the cousins are "at risk of harm".

The teenage girls both have links to Leicester and Dundee, as well as their home cities, police said.

Officers from Police Scotland are assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people trafficking. He was subsequently charged and was remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said officers are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the safety of the two girls.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm," said the DCI.

“I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela. You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you.

"Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

Anyone who sees the girls should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org