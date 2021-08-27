Police hunt men who launched 'racist' attack on man on night out in east London

Metropolitan Police are trying to identify three men. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are searching for three men who launched a 'racist' attack on a man during a night out in east London.

The 34-year-old victim was attacked by three males and hit in the face with a metal object in Shoreditch on 25 July. The victim was left needing reconstructive surgery.

The victim had gone out for dinner and drinks when he was attacked shortly after leaving the venue on Brick Lane at around 3.30am.

Due to the language used by the suspects, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives from the Central East CID team have since launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV in their appeal to identify the suspects.

Detective Constable Caelen Matthewson-Davies said: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim who was enjoying a night out in Shoreditch.

"The streets of London should be a safe place for people when they are out and there is absolutely no place for the violence that we saw here.

"CCTV showed these men walking around the street trying to start fights with people.

"I thank the victim for his support throughout the investigation - during what must have been an awful time.

"The victim suffered severe facial injuries and has had reconstructive surgery. He is also seriously emotionally traumatised and has been having panic attacks.

"Luckily the entire attack is captured on CCTV and we are appealing for the public's help to trace the men pictured. If you recognise them, witnessed the incident or have any further information, please don't hesitate to contact police.

"We stand against all incidents of racism and urge anyone impacted by crimes of this nature to urgently call the police.

"The Met continues to work to make the streets of London a safe place for all and remains dedicated to putting violent offenders behind bars."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 4370/26Aug or anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.