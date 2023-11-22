Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel

22 November 2023, 13:16 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 13:21

Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.
Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Police are on the lookout for a woman after hundrends of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in central London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marinela Manolesu is wanted by the Metropolitan Police after a suitcase containing around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on Sunday, 8 October.

At the time, the 28-year-old was working as a housekeeper at the hotel in central London, Knightsbridge.

Read more: Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London

Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promises to ‘get Britain growing’ with tax cuts for 28m people in Autumn Statement

Police enquiries suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday, 15 October; authorities in the country have been contacted.

Police have contacted authorities in Romania
Police have contacted authorities in Romania. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anyone with information about Marinela's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 3787/19Oct. If you are calling from outside the UK, dial +44 20 7230 1212.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunt has announced a raft of changes that will boost Brits' wallets

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement key points: National Insurance slashed and living wage rises in boost for squeezed Brits

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start on Thursday morning

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’

Hunt has frozen alcohol duty

Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons.

Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Witham has been jailed for life for murdering Ashley Dale

Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream franchise

Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over social media posts criticising Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

The Israeli government said that 50 hostages held in Gaza will be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

Freed Gaza hostages will arrive in Israel tomorrow as four-day ceasefire with Hamas begins at 8am

The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Model of Mecca

China ‘expanding crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang’

JFK in Dallas moments before the assassination

Who shot JFK? 'Magic' bullets to CIA plots - all the theories behind the assassination and why it is still a mystery

Nella and Fred clashed during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb

'Petulant and spoilt beyond belief': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose slammed after 'over the top' outburst at Fred Sirieix

June Steenkamp will not attend Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing in person on Friday.

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius one step closer to freedom after his girlfriend’s mother decides not to oppose parole bid

Geert Wilders

Polls open as candidates vie to replace longest-serving Dutch leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Camembert cheeses

EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

Israel Palestinians

Truce deal raises hopes hostages will be freed in Gaza

Ami Kaufman filmed Anna Laurini ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.

Pro-Palestine activist claims she’s ‘cleaning the street’ as she tears down posters of kidnapped children
Fairytale of New York is expected to take the number one spot for Christmas this year

Pogues become favourite for Christmas number one as frontman Shane MacGowan battles illness
Fighter jets over the sea

US and Philippines conduct joint air, sea patrols in South China Sea

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash says she’s in 'a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I can't'
Muslims protest

Coldplay concert can be stopped if band ‘misbehaves’, Malaysian government says

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement today

Autumn Statement LIVE: Chancellor unveils national insurance cut, pension boost and business investment
Jeremy Hunt is set to announce Inheritance Tax cuts in the autumn statement

What is expected from the Autumn Statement? Everything we know from national insurance cuts to energy bills help
Sam Altman was sacked last week

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI after campaign by staff and investors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit