Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel
22 November 2023, 13:16 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 13:21
Police are on the lookout for a woman after hundrends of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in central London.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Marinela Manolesu is wanted by the Metropolitan Police after a suitcase containing around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on Sunday, 8 October.
At the time, the 28-year-old was working as a housekeeper at the hotel in central London, Knightsbridge.
Read more: Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London
Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promises to ‘get Britain growing’ with tax cuts for 28m people in Autumn Statement
Police enquiries suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday, 15 October; authorities in the country have been contacted.
Anyone with information about Marinela's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 3787/19Oct. If you are calling from outside the UK, dial +44 20 7230 1212.
Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.