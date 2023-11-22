Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel

Police are on the lookout for a woman after hundrends of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in central London.

Marinela Manolesu is wanted by the Metropolitan Police after a suitcase containing around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on Sunday, 8 October.

At the time, the 28-year-old was working as a housekeeper at the hotel in central London, Knightsbridge.

Police enquiries suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday, 15 October; authorities in the country have been contacted.

Anyone with information about Marinela's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 3787/19Oct. If you are calling from outside the UK, dial +44 20 7230 1212.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.