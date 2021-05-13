Police investigate after man 'tried to buy baby' from mother in UK street

13 May 2021, 20:13 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 21:03

The incident happened in The Promenade, Brierley Hill, on Tuesday morning
The incident happened in The Promenade, Brierley Hill, on Tuesday morning. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has reportedly tried to buy a baby from a woman in the street, sparking a police investigation.

West Midlands Police says the woman was approached in Dudley at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

She is said to have been walking with a pram in The Promenade, Brierley Hill, when the man blocked her path and tried to unbuckle the baby's straps.

The mother then intervened, according to police, turning the pushchair around and pushing the man away before leaving the scene.

Neither the baby nor the mother were hurt during the incident.

A police spokesman added: "We would like to reassure people there have been no similar reports in the area, at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are working to track down the man involved."

The force has increased patrols in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police using live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime reference number 20/200655/21.

