Police hunt 'group of men' after 17-year-old boy sexually assaulted while in sea at Bournemouth beach

The incident happened at 7.05pm on Saturday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an investigation after boy was sexually assaulted while in the sea at Bournemouth beach.

The boy, 17, was with his friends when a group of men approached them shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

One of them allegedly touched the boy inappropriately.

Dorset police have launched investigation as they hunt for a 'group of men'.

One of the men has been described as "Asian", The Sun reports, who had a tattoo with the letters 'AK' on his neck.

Bournemouth beach. Picture: Getty

Police Constable Aimi Cowden, of Bournemouth police, said: "We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please contact us.

"As part of our summer policing operation, local officers and partners agencies carry out regular patrols of the beach and surrounding area.

"We will respond to concerns raised and will take proactive action against those involved in reported crime and anti-social behaviour."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting number 55230094075.