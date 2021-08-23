Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder

By Sophie Barnett

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking to trace in connection with the murder of two people in Westminster.

The footage issued by the Metropolitan Police shows 49-year-old Lee Peacock at North Wembley Station on the evening of August 19.

Police hope that by releasing the video it will assist the public in helping locate him and have urged people not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Police have issued CCTV footage of Lee Peacock (middle) who they want to speak to in connection with the murders of Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles at two separate addresses in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: "I am appealing today for further information about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Lee Peacock, who we need to speak to urgently about the murders of two people in Westminster.

"I am asking anybody who sees Lee to call us immediately on 999. I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but instead to call police as soon as possible.

"I believe Lee could have important information about the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at two properties in Westminster on the 19 and 20 of August."

Police are looking to speak to Lee Peacock about the murders of two people in Westminster. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A murder investigation was launched on Friday August 20 after the bodies of a man and woman were found at separate homes in Westminster.

The victims were discovered within hours of each other at two addresses in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The woman, who has now been named by police as 45-year-old Sharon Pickles, was found with a stab wound at an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, shortly after 9pm on Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just hours later, at around 2.15am on Friday morning, police received reports of a stabbing in nearby Jerome Crescent.

Officers found 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore with a stab wound, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The two victims have been named by police as Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles. Picture: Alamy

Det Supt Marks said officers are "retaining an open mind concerning motive", but are treating the deaths as linked.

Police believe Peacock knew the two victims, who both died from a stab wound to the neck.

“I know this will cause concern among the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers who are tasked with finding Lee," Det Supt Marks said.

"And once again I would like to appeal for anyone who sees him to call 999."

Police are looking to trace Lee Peacock in connection with two murders in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Police are also offering a £20,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible for the murders.

They added that both families are being supported by specialist officers.

For an immediate sighting of Lee Peacock, please dial 999.

If you have information about his whereabouts call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.