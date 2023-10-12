Knife-wielding phone robber stabs two police officers in near-fatal London attack

Bodycam footage shows attack on police

By Amelia Frei

Shocking footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows 25-year-old Mohammed Rahman, now convicted of attempted murder, violently attacking two officers with a knife last year.

The stabbing occurred on 16 September 2022 around 6am, right by London’s famous tourist hub Leicester Square in Westminster.

As shown in the footage, the stabbing occurred right after a member of the public approached two police officers to alert them that their powerbank, likely believed to be a phone, had been stolen at knife point.

Once informed, two female officers found the suspect lingering in the area and approached him.

Suddenly, within seconds, the footage shows the man lunge at the officers.

He begins to run away, and the two officers follow him.

Two more police officers respond urgently to calls for backup, but as they try to arrest the suspect he lunges again and stabs one of the female officers deeply in her right arm.

The perpetrator then goes on to inflict life-threatening wounds on a second officer, as further police arrive to arrest the knifeman.

Though it is not shown in the footage, this officer was stabbed five times in his head, arm and chest. His injuries included a near-deathly puncture to his lung.

The police officers finally succeeded in arresting the knifeman.

Mohammed Rahman was found guilty on Wednesday of attempting to murder the second officer in the footage, and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to the first. He has also been convicted of a series of other offences including robbery.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, in charge of policing in Westminster, has said: "The incident that led to today’s conviction is an important reminder of the bravery and selflessness of police officers; and highlights their willingness to face danger in order to protect others, something that takes place across London on a daily basis."