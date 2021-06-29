Police launch investigation after Chris Whitty filmed being 'harassed' in street

29 June 2021, 07:37 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 08:21

Chris Whitty was filmed apparently being harassed by two men
Chris Whitty was filmed apparently being harassed by two men. Picture: PA/Screengrab

By Will Taylor

Police have launched an investigation after a video was shared online showing Professor Chris Whitty apparently being harassed by two men.

The 20 second clip shows two grinning men grabbing England's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as they shout "oi oi" and "one photo please".

They continue as Prof Whitty tries to walk away during the incident at St James's Park in London, while a voice can also be heard saying "leave the gentleman alone".

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James's Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken.

"We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated."

MPs have condemned the footage and there have been calls for key Government advisers to be given police protection.

New health secretary Sajid Javid said: "I've seen the video of the CMO being harassed.

"It's appalling and totally unacceptable. The CMO works tirelessly on behalf of the country.

"We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour towards our public servants. The men behaving in this disgraceful way should be ashamed."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant."

Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "Even if you perceive it as non violent it is clear that he felt awful and uncomfortable and resisted.

Read more: Professor Chris Whitty responds after being harangued by Covidiot in the street

"Public figures are not dolls, they are human beings, it is stunning how easily this is forgotten."

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said: "I know that if he was the statue of someone with a dubious past, he would have a dozen strong security detail.

"This is just the latest incident of harassment involving the Chief Medical Advisor."

Another video earlier this year drew widespread attention when a "young lad" was seen verbally haranguing Prof Whitty.

Earlier in June, he was filmed being confronted in a street in Oxford by a man who accused him of lying about coronavirus.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new alert system plans to warn the public about flooding and other threats to life

Government to test new emergency alert system with warning text to public
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Australia offers AstraZeneca jab to all adults to speed up rollout
Ministers are reportedly planning to change isolation rules for schools in England

Covid: Ministers to replace 'frustrating' isolation rules for England's schools
South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building

Rescue crews spend fifth day searching for survivors of condo collapse
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heatwave

Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day mobile-free

Education Secretary considering banning mobile phones in schools

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government minister condemns 'yobbos' harassing Chris Whitty

A clinical epidemiologist has told LBC there needs to be a "rethink" of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schools.

School Covid bubble isolation rules need a rethink, clinical epidemiologist tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch again

'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
Nick Ferrari hit out at the plans which see hundreds of students forced to isolate

'Three hundred children forced to stay at home due to one case? Absurd!'
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Health Secretary and the PM

Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London