Police launch investigation after Chris Whitty filmed being 'harassed' in street

By Will Taylor

Police have launched an investigation after a video was shared online showing Professor Chris Whitty apparently being harassed by two men.

The 20 second clip shows two grinning men grabbing England's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as they shout "oi oi" and "one photo please".

They continue as Prof Whitty tries to walk away during the incident at St James's Park in London, while a voice can also be heard saying "leave the gentleman alone".

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James's Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken.

"We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated."

MPs have condemned the footage and there have been calls for key Government advisers to be given police protection.

New health secretary Sajid Javid said: "I've seen the video of the CMO being harassed.

"It's appalling and totally unacceptable. The CMO works tirelessly on behalf of the country.

"We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour towards our public servants. The men behaving in this disgraceful way should be ashamed."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant."

Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "Even if you perceive it as non violent it is clear that he felt awful and uncomfortable and resisted.

We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James’s Park.



"Public figures are not dolls, they are human beings, it is stunning how easily this is forgotten."

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said: "I know that if he was the statue of someone with a dubious past, he would have a dozen strong security detail.

"This is just the latest incident of harassment involving the Chief Medical Advisor."

Another video earlier this year drew widespread attention when a "young lad" was seen verbally haranguing Prof Whitty.

Earlier in June, he was filmed being confronted in a street in Oxford by a man who accused him of lying about coronavirus.