Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return from school last week

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return home from school last week.

Riley, of Fareham, Hampshire was reported missing last Wednesday afternoon and police have now turned to the public for help in the search.

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

A statement released by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary reads: "Can you help us find a missing boy from Fareham?

The 12-year-old boy was reported missing on Wednesday. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

"Riley was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (January 8), when he did not return home from school.

"Since then, officers have been making enquiries to try and locate him, but we are also now turning to you for assistance.

"The 12-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

"He also has a scar on his upper left lip.

"While Riley may still be in the Fareham area, he also has links to Basingstoke and Coventry in the West Midlands.

"If you see Riley, then please call 999 and quote the reference 44250010300.

"And if you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 101 and use the same reference."