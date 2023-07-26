Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

26 July 2023, 06:04

Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts
Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police are to cut back massively on the number of mental health callouts they attend in a bid to free up time and make sure people in crisis get the help they need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some of the 43 police forces in England and Wales attend as much as 80% of mental health callouts. Ministers want this to go down to as low as 20% over the next two years.

Officers will also aim to hand over patients detained under mental health laws within an hour, rather than the current average of 12 hours.

Policing minister Chris Philp said that how the forces make the change is up to them, working with local healthcare authorities.

He said: "The police have been responding to a very large volume of mental health cases, which isn't of course the best thing for the person concerned because what they need is medical assistance, not a police officer turning up.

Read more: ‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Read more: Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'

Former Scotland Yard Detective unpacks whether the police are getting their priorities right,

"What the National Partnership Agreement does is sets out a framework and an expectation that across the country, police forces will work together with the local NHS, to make sure that people suffering mental health crises get a health response and not a police response."

In Humberside a pilot called Right Care, Right Person has seen an average of around 1,400 hours per month of police time saved.

Mr Philp said this would work out at about one million hours per year nationally if similar savings took place across all forces.

After the Met Police announced in May its intention to slash mental health callouts, the head of mental health charity Mind said that lives could be at risk.

Ministers said they wanted vulnerable people to get the right care
Ministers said they wanted vulnerable people to get the right care. Picture: Alamy

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley wrote to health and social care services to say police will not be sent after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Sarah Hughes, Mind's CEO, said: "I think that people who are in mental health crisis are often experiencing suicidal thoughts, are often in the middle of active self harm, and so it does demand police/paramedic intervention urgently."

Rachel Bacon, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for policing and mental health, said that officers would always attend where there was a threat to life or someone was in immediate danger.

"Individuals told us that the attendance of police officers when they are experiencing health or social care issues has a negative impact and they feel criminalised," she said.

"It is often the case that attending officers are unable to provide the services which are needed to resolve the situation effectively.

Policing minister Chris Philp
Policing minister Chris Philp. Picture: Alamy

"There is broad consensus that the police's primary purpose is to maintain peace and to prevent and detect crime. That is what the public rightly expect us to do."

Mr Philp said the NHS would have £2.3 billion more each year for mental health services by April 2024, and £150 million to build new facilities.

By March next year the government wants 24-hour mental health crisis phone lines to be set up across England and Wales, and over the next two years funding is being put in place for mental health ambulances.

NHS England's national mental health director Claire Murdoch said: "It is vital that people experiencing a mental health crisis are given appropriate support and the NHS is committed to working with local police forces and their partners to ensure the right professional responds.

"Health services and police forces should use this agreement to develop protocols that best meet the needs of their local population, including seeking the views of patients, alongside assessing the additional resources they will need to deliver this."

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of charity Rethink Mental Illness, said the plan was "right in principle" and welcomed the move to bring in the changes over time but added: "It remains unclear how its ambitions will be fulfilled and whether the funding, workforce and resource will be in place to enable a whole sector response that can safely meet rising levels of need."

Dr Lade Smith, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: "It should not be taken as a green light for a unilateral discontinuation of police presence in mental health emergencies."

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association's community wellbeing board, said: "Councils recognise that the police may not always be the most appropriate service to respond to a mental health crisis and so it is good that this is being clarified through this national agreement.

"However, we are concerned that this is being rolled out too quickly, with inadequate local engagement and partnership working meaning that other agencies risk being unable to pick up any increases in demand for their services."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Natwest boss to step down after leaking information about Nigel Farage's bank account

North Korea

China and Russia send officials to North Korea for Korean War commemorations

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge bid to be freed after one says judge didn't take climate into account

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Get ‘appropriate insurance’: Foreign Office's new advice to Greece holidaymakers with wildfires still raging

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis charged by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Russia Putin

Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport
US Russia Ukraine War Trevor Reed

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest – spokesman

Biden

Joe Biden signs proclamation for monument to lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife

Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit