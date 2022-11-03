'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home

3 November 2022, 22:40

PC Rasvinder Agalliu
PC Rasvinder Agalliu. Picture: Facebook/Rasvinder Agalliu

By Kit Heren

A police officer and beauty queen has been kicked off the force after being arrested for dealing drugs, when fellow officers found a cannabis farm on a raid of her former address

PC Rasvinder Agalliu, based in west London, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on June 25, 2020.

Officers raided her home and found class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and a large quantity of cash.

PC Rasvinder Agalliu with her husband
PC Rasvinder Agalliu with her husband. Picture: Facebook/Rasvinder Agalliu

They also found "a large number of cannabis plants under cultivation" at a former address of Ms Agalliu, 47.

She was dismissed on Tuesday after an internal police investigation - but will not be charged because of a lack of evidence, police said.

Ms Agalli says she is a model and a fitness instructor and "dreams' of being cast in film or television.

Rasvinder Agalliu was dismissed without notice
Rasvinder Agalliu was dismissed without notice. Picture: Facebook

She wrote in a modelling profile: "So just a little story about me. I have been a police officer for 17yrs get told your so glamorous by colleagues to the point they make me feel I am should be doing more creative role.

'I am a type of woman who likes taking pride in my appearance and putting my face on every morning which really motivates me for the day."

Ms Agalliu was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, of the Met's central west command unit, said: 'This officer's actions were a gross breach of the trust afforded to them by the people of London.

"PC Agalliu has quite rightly been dismissed and there is no place in the Met for officers who behave in this way.

"We are determined to get rid of any officer who fails to meet our standards and ensure that they can never work in law enforcement again."

PC Rasvinder Agalliu was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs
PC Rasvinder Agalliu was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Facebook

Chief Supt Richards added that PC Agalliu will be added to the barred list held by the College of Policing, meaning she cannot get a job with the police, local policing bodies, or watchdogs the independent office for police conduct (IOPC) or His Majesty's inspectorate of constabulary and fire and rescue services (HMICFRS).

It comes as a damning new report by the HMICFRS found that hundreds, possibly even more, serving police officers could be corrupt in England and Wales.

The watchdog found that decisions to clear police staff and officers and allow them to work in the police forces were ‘questionable at best’ in 131 of the 725 cases it looked at across eight different police forces.

Inspectors gave details of cases from between October 2018 and September 2021 that highlight issues with the police vetting systems.

It included cases where previous criminal behaviour was passed because it had been a ‘one off’, or applicants were accepted who had clear links to organised crime groups.

