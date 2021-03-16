Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard appears in court

16 March 2021, 11:42

Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah
Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah. Picture: Facebook

By Maddie Goodfellow

The police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard was remanded in custody today ahead of a trial in the autumn.

Wayne Couzens, 48, is accused of kidnapping the 33-year-old marketing executive as she walked home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police officer made his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh top security jail in south London.

Wearing a red sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, the defendant appeared to have a wound on his forehead.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Members of Ms Everard's family joined the hearing in court 10 of the Central Criminal Court by video link, according to court officials.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said the circumstances of the case had led to a "very significant and wide-ranging investigation".

He told the court the case had attracted an "almost unprecedented media and public attention".

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a provisional Old Bailey trial for October 25 with a plea hearing on July 9.

Couzens, who sat with his head bowed throughout the hearing, was remanded into custody.

