Armed cop who rushed to save lives in Streatham terror attack cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three cars

An armed officer who rushed to the scene of the Streatham terror attack in 2020 to save lives has been cleared of dangerous driving.

PC Paul Fisher was told over his radio that people were seriously injured and shots had been fired as Sudesh Amman unleashed his knife attack.

He lead another police car at high-speed but crashed into three cars and a garden wall, injuring two others. The police watchdog said he had been travelling at four times the speed limit.

But almost four years on from his attempt to respond to the attack on February 2 2020 he has been cleared of dangerous driving.

The Commissioner of the Met, Sir Mark Rowley, hit out at the case after travelling to Southwark Crown Court, where his officer was finally found not guilty by a jury following a six-day trial.

He warned police were sometimes avoiding chases because they fear that their decisions will be "unpicked" over years.

"If an officer makes honest mistakes under the most immense pressure while rushing to a live terrorist incident it cannot be right this is dealt with by a criminal trial nearly four years later," he said.

"That's why the treatment of this brave officer by the systems of accountability is appalling.

"No other country in the world would haul one of its most highly trained officers before a court for responding to one of the most serious incidents we can deal with and doing their utmost to preserve life.

"The driving errors made by PC Fisher were made under the most intense pressure while trying to protect members of the public from a terrorist. The right answer would have been a rapid review of this incident, warnings, re-training and testing. Instead, there have been almost four years of stress."

PC Fisher was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a watchdog, as was another armed officer who drove the second car.

It sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in May 2021, which agreed to charge PC Fisher.

No further action was taken against the second officer but both were taken off duties while the criminal case rumbled on.

Amman was shot dead by officers in Streatham High Road after he stabbed two people.

He had been let out of jail despite authorities' fears he was a serious risk to the public, and he was followed by surveillance after his release.

Amman came out of a shop brandishing a large kitchen knife and stabbed a man and a woman - both survived - then was gunned down as surveillance officers challenged him.

PC Fisher had been racing to the scene when the crash happened.

Sir Mark said the case against him undermined his officers' confidence in using their powers to protect people.

"Officers fully expect to be held accountable for their actions, but they need to know the system holding them to account will be swift, fair, competent, and recognise the split-second decisions made every single day," he said.

"The current set-up clearly fails those tests.

"I am very grateful the Home Office and Attorney General are conducting a thorough review to find a more appropriate balance for accountability. We will continue to support their officials in any way possible through this process."

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: "There is no doubt that PC Fisher was responding to a life-threatening incident in February 2020. A jury, having considered all of the evidence, has acquitted him of dangerous driving and we respect that decision."