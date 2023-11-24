West Midlands police in special measures over 'failures managing sex offenders and safeguarding'

24 November 2023, 12:24

The chief constable of West Midlands Police has said he "completely disagrees" with a decision by an inspectorate to move the force into an enhanced level of monitoring.
The chief constable of West Midlands Police has said he "completely disagrees" with a decision by an inspectorate to move the force into an enhanced level of monitoring. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

West Midlands police has been moved into special measures over a string of failings, including managing sex offenders and safeguarding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The decision was announced on Friday after the force was inspected by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The watchdog raised concerns about how investigations were managed, how the force safeguards vulnerable people and how it manages sex and child abuse offenders.

The force has now been moved from the default "scan" level of monitoring to "engage".

But the chief constable of West Midlands Police said he "completely disagrees" with the decision.

Many of the issues identified related to a previous operating model, with statistics "largely drawn" from before a new model was introduced in April this year, and that it was outperforming other forces in solving burglary, robbery and homicide cases, WMP said.

Read more: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Read more: Police shoot man dead in east London

His Majesty's inspector of constabulary, Wendy Williams, said: "We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns.

"The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the police force improve and provide a better service for the public.

"West Midlands Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. "We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes."

The inspectorate said that while it was assured the force is taking steps to address concerns, "significant and sustained improvements" were needed.

The force's next inspection report is due to be published in early 2024.

WMP Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "Although I remain respectful of HMICFRS, I completely disagree with their decision-making to move West Midlands Police into Engage now despite providing them with recent evidence that should inform a much more comprehensive and fair assessment of the force.

"Our job now is to ensure the plans we have already implemented expeditiously address HMICFRS' concerns.

"When I joined WMP in December 2022 I set some clear priorities as I recognised there needed to be a significant improvement in the force's performance, the number of offenders brought to justice and the service we provide to local communities.

"It was for this reason that I implemented a rapid overhaul of the operating model and in April 2023 we created seven new local policing areas, each of which has local responsibility for responding to calls for service and investigating offences.

"Since implementing this new model, changing force contact and opening two more custody suites, our arrest rate has increased by a third, as has the number of offenders brought to justice. This continues to improve each month."

Mr Guildford said it was "misleading" for the inspectorate to say that victims were not safeguarded and that domestic abuse arrest rates have increased from 27% to 39%.

He acknowledged issues around the force's management of sex and online child abuse offenders, but said they had been identified and were a "legacy" of the force's previous operating model.

He also accepted that "investigations need to improve further" but said the force had a "detailed plan" to achieve this.

Chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation Rich Cooke told LBC: "I'm really surprised and disappointed.

"There's no doubt that West Midlands Police and policing in general has been through an extremely challenging decade..."

He continued: "That said, over the last 12 months, we’ve brought in a local policing model that we campaigned for that focuses our officers on local issues, that produces intelligence and leads to better investigations and we’ve seen some really tangible results."

Mr Cooke added: "I just find it bizarre for the HMICFRS to do this now and you wonder what’s really behind it because I don’t think it’s based in reality."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oscar Pistorius

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January after parole approved

Sir Keir Starmer played the flute, piano and violin as a child.

'It's got a sense of destiny': Keir Starmer picks EU anthem as song that 'sums up Labour Party'

A Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-drone gun near Bakhmut

Ukraine drone attacks target Crimean Peninsula

HMV owner Doug Putman rescued HMV in 2019

HMV boss says Oxford Street is getting 'better and better' as store's flagship re-opens

Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January

Killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to be freed after shooting dead his model girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 10 years ago

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

Michelle Whitehead died from drinking too much water

Mum-of-two dies after suffering brain injury from drinking too much water

Fahad Shah hugs a colleague after his release

Kashmir journalist freed by Indian authorities nearly two years after arrest

'Curiosity' killer Jung Yoo-jung, 23 was handed a life sentence for killing a tutor in a frenzied knife attack

Korean true crime fan jailed for life after murdering stranger 'out of curiosity' in frenzied knife attack

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas war temporary truce sets stage for exchange of hostages

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage clashed over immigration.

'It's not racist to want to control our borders' says Nigel Farage's team after fiery clash with Nella Rose

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Efforts to rescue workers from collapsed tunnel in India to resume

Djokovic gestures to a noisy section of British fans in the crowd

Moment Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to 'shut up' as they tried to drown out his interview

A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker

'It was pure instinct': Hero Deliveroo driver tells of moment he took down Dublin knife attacker

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres stands outside a Chilean air force base in King George Island, Antarctica

UN chief visits Antarctica ahead of Cop28 climate talks

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20.

North Wales police appeal for dash cam footage after four teens found dead in car crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians stand by a building destroyed in an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the Gaza Strip

How will the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas work?

Israel and Hamas have started a four-day truce

'We won't live with Hamas': Fragile four-day truce between Israel and Hamas is 'just a pause', insists Netanyahu adviser
Rioting broke out in Dublin after an attacker stabbed three children

Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed
Oscar Pistorius

Parole hearing being held for former athlete Oscar Pistorius

David Cameron will meet with Palestinian leaders on Friday

David Cameron to meet with Palestinian leaders as UK pledges further £30m in Gaza aid

Israel and Hamas are due to begin a four day truce

Israel and Hamas begin fragile four-day truce as first 13 hostages to be freed

New Zealand Politics

Coalition deal ends New Zealand’s six-week wait for government

Mario Balotelli was involved in a car crash

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli suffers 'major crash' after losing control of £100,000 car
The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night

Police shoot man dead in east London

Mr Sunak is facing growing pressure to clamp down on migration

Suella Braverman leads Tory revolt as pressure grows on Rishi Sunak amid record immigration figures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit