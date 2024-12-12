Police officer who filmed himself performing solo-sex act while in uniform at his station is banned from the force for life

12 December 2024, 19:14

North Yorkshire Police in York
North Yorkshire Police in York. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A North Yorkshire police officer who filmed himself performing a sex act in his uniform has been banned from the force for life.

Simon Barker filmed the illicit video in North Yorkshire Police station, before sending it to his partner, reports claim.

The sacked officer was due to attend a misconduct hearing but quit the force’s rural crime team the day before.

Had he not quit, Barker would have been sacked for gross misconduct, the panel found.

The hearing heard Barker would regularly send x-rated videos to his partner and was clearly identifiable in the clip he sent from the police station.

Close up of North Yorkshire Police force sign on a vehicle car van England UK United Kingdom
Close up of North Yorkshire Police force sign on a vehicle car van England UK United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

Defending the former officer, Police Federation union representative Matt Hagan argued he may have been at the station but was not “on duty.”

He said: “He deeply regrets his actions and the impact it may have on North Yorkshire Police.

“He would like to sincerely and wholeheartedly apologise. He would like to say how important his career has been and how proud he has been to serve the communities of North Yorkshire.”

He added: “He did not intend to cause any harm by his actions and the results of his mistakes will remain with him for ever.”

But Panel chair, Chief Constable Tim Forber branded his actions “deliberate, intentional and planned.”

He said: “His behaviour included sexual impropriety that was for his own sexual gratification.

“The former officer ought to have known this behaviour was wholly improper, especially in his uniform at his place of work.

“This type of behaviour is likely to seriously undermine public confidence in the force. There is national concern about the sexual conduct of police officers.

“No outcome other than dismissal would be adequate to uphold public confidence in the police.

“Sexual misconduct by police officers in North Yorkshire Police will not be tolerated.”

Barker has ten days to appeal the decision.

