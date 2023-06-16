Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested
16 June 2023, 15:28 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 15:34
A police officer has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Kent.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The wounded man was part of a group of officers going to an address in Albion Place in Maidstone on Thursday evening when he was attacked.
The officer was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player
A 48-year-old man from Maidstone has been arrested.
Officers continue to investigate.
Read more: 'Off the scale of evil': Anger of detective who snared Levi Bellfield as serial killer to marry girlfriend in prison
Read more: Ex-head of police watchdog the IOPC charged with raping girl under 16 in 1980s