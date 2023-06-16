Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested

A police officer was stabbed in Maidstone. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A police officer has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Kent.

The wounded man was part of a group of officers going to an address in Albion Place in Maidstone on Thursday evening when he was attacked.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The incident took place at an address in Maidstone. Picture: Google Street View

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone has been arrested.

Officers continue to investigate.

