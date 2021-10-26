Police probe multiple reports of 'injection spiking' in Brighton

26 October 2021, 17:32

Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton
Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton during the past week are being investigated by detectives.

Brighton's police chief said the reports are being taken "incredibly seriously" and called for any possible victims of spiking to let police or bar staff know as soon as possible.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

Sussex Police say two women reported feeling unwell after going out in the seaside city on October 19.

READ MORE: Woman tells LBC of harrowing ordeal of being spiked by injection

Four more women reported being injected while out in the city centre over the following days, the force said.

Meanwhile, a woman in Eastbourne also reported being injected while on a night out in the East Sussex town on October 23.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said night-time patrols are being increased and each incident is being "thoroughly investigated", as well as the series as a whole.

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: "Everybody has the right to enjoy a night out in safety and we fully understand the concerns around these troubling reports, not only in Sussex but across the country.

"Unannounced licensing checks throughout the night provide an additional level of support and if you see our officers out and about, please do speak to them - or licensed security staff - about any concerns or suspicious behaviour.

"Please be assured that we take all reports incredibly seriously and ask anybody who believes they may have been a victim of spiking to let police or bar staff know as soon as possible so they can be tested before potential drugs leave their system and evidence can be gathered.

"Reports can also be made to police online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency."

Elsewhere in the UK, an investigation is under way after a woman reported being injected with an unknown substance in Preston at the weekend.

Police were also called to a separate incident in the city on Saturday where two women reported having their drinks spiked, Lancashire Constabulary said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed

The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

The footage shows sewage being dumped into Langstone Harbour

Shocking drone footage shows raw sewage being pumped into sea in conservation area

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN

Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit

Police issued this image of a man they want to trace

Police launch CCTV appeal after man raped in Bristol city centre park

Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown

Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis

Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation

Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists

Search craft have been dispatched

'Urgent' Border Force search and rescue mission for migrants missing off Essex coast

Dave Chappelle has been the centre of a transgender row

Dave Chappelle hits out at cancel culture and 'nonsense' transphobia accusations

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government is determined to avoid "stifling" the pandemic recovery.

No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says
Brian Cairns has been jailed for 13 years

'Depraved' paedophile paid for children to be tortured and abused as he watched online
Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case
The IOPC said there has been a "sharp rise" in the number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes.

'Sharp rise' in police facing action over claims they abused role for sexual purpose
Rishi Sunak will announce the end of the public sector pay freeze during his Budget Review on Wednesday.

Budget 2021: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed
Eco protesters have caused travel disruption on the M25 and on key roads in London in recent weeks.

Govt secures first nationwide injunction against 'reckless and disruptive' eco mob
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a park in Wembley.

Met offers apology to family of sisters murdered in London park
Surfers Against Sewage have released an interactive map showing the worst affected coastal areas

Campaigners demand end to raw sewage being dumped in rivers after MPs voted not to stop it
Former employee turned Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has told MPs the social media site is dangerous for teenagers.

Facebook and Instagram 'allow bullying to follow children home', whistleblower claims
Sajid Javid accused anti-vaccine protestors of spreading "vicious lies"

Sajid Javid hits out at 'idiot' anti-vaxxers protesting outside schools

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police