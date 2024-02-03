Moment police raid Clapham chemical attack suspect's house and find corrosive substance containers

3 February 2024, 17:23 | Updated: 3 February 2024, 17:36

Mynewsdesk

By Chay Quinn

Police have released footage of the raid on Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi's house in Newcastle - along with new images of the wanted man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abdul Ezedi, 35, is being pursued by police after the mother, 31, and her two children were attacked with a corrosive substance in south London on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police manhunters have released the footage after the search for Ezedi enters its third day.

The footage shows police entering the property in Newcastle - and finding white tubs with corrosive substance labels upon them.

Read More: Clapham chemical attack suspect 'was in relationship with victim who suffered life-changing injuries'

Forensic tests, and now on the way to determine whether the containers held the substance used in the attack.

Alongside the footage, police also released images of the suspected attacker at Kings Cross railway station, where he was last seen.

The women targeted in the attack was left with likely life-changing injuries.

Her children, aged eight and three, were also hurt but their injuries are not as serious.

The footage shows police entering the property in Newcastle - and finding white tubs with corrosive substance labels upon them.
The footage shows police entering the property in Newcastle - and finding white tubs with corrosive substance labels upon them. Picture: MPS
The tubs had labels marking them as corrosive.
The tubs had labels marking them as corrosive. Picture: MPS

A relative, who has remained anonymous, has Ezedi - now travelled down from Newcastle and is the subject of a nationwide manhunt - was in a relationship with the woman.

Read more: Decision to let Clapham attack suspect stay in UK 'was margin call influenced by his claim of becoming Christian'

"This isn't the man I know, I don't believe he would do that kind of thing," they said.

The relative said they wanted to "find out if he is alive or dead" and was "worried" about him.

New images released by police show a visible facial injury after the alkaline attack, which left a total of 12 people injured.

"His injury is very bad and he needs medical attention," the relative, who is in London, told Sky News.

"I will bring him in by myself if I have to."

Police released new images of Ezedi on Friday
Police released new images of Ezedi on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The decision to allow Ezedi to stay in the UK was a "margin call" likely influenced by his claimed conversion to Christianity - and ministers are launching a review into how he was allowed to stay in the UK.

He was convicted of a sexual assault and twice denied asylum by the Home Office after arriving from Afghanistan.

Yet he was ultimately granted approval to stay when an immigration tribunal heard he had converted to Christianity and a priest vouched he was completely committed to it.

A source told The Times the decision to allow him to remain was "margin call" thought to have been swayed by that claimed conversion.

Read more: Chemical attacks happening 'almost weekly', Newcastle doctors warn amid manhunt for Clapham attack suspect

Ezedi is suspected of launching an attack in Clapham
Ezedi is suspected of launching an attack in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

Now, ministers are looking into why he was allowed to stay.

Home secretary James Cleverly has demanded to be shown all the details of his case.

Read more: Last known sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect as police reveal 'significant evidence' found in raids

It has led to more criticism of the asylum system, with Ezedi having been smuggled into the UK in a lorry in 2016 - then gone on to be convicted of sexual assault and indecent exposure in 2018.

A senior Tory source said: "This is a terrible crime committed by someone who clearly should not have been in the UK.

"This is exactly why we are taking action to reform our asylum system and send illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

"Our new laws passed in the last two years mean serious criminals and illegal immigrants will not be able to claim asylum and stay in the UK — all of which Labour has tried to block, with Sir Keir Starmer himself campaigning to stop the deportations of dangerous foreign criminals."

Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the prime minister does not "think that foreign criminals should be able to stay in the country".

And yesterday, David Johnston, the children and families minister, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the government wants to end the "merry-go-round" of the asylum system.

"Too often people in the public have seen people be able to frustrate the legal system, keep making legal appeals, eventually claim asylum where it's very unclear that they shouldn’t have been allowed to," he said.

He insisted the Rwanda plan would "remove the ability for people to make endless legal appeals".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Rogan

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs new multi-year deal with Spotify

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson completes community service for blowing nose on videographer

Palestinians line up for food in Khan Younis

Hamas shows signs of resurgence in parts of Gaza where Israeli troops withdrew

Smoke rises from burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile

At least 19 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of Chile

France Attack

Paris knife and hammer attacker may have mental health issues, police say

People hold hands in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism in Berlin, Germany

At least 150,000 people gather in Berlin to protest against far right

Stormont is back up and running after the DUP returned to power sharing

Stormont reconvenes after two years as Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill becomes first minister

The US has hit targets in Iraq and Syria in revenge for the deaths of three soldiers

Iraq warns Middle East is on the 'brink of the abyss' after US batters nearly 100 targets in revenge strikes

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation

Soldiers patrol outside the Gare de Lyon station

Three people injured in attack at railway station in Paris

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK despite a sexual assault conviction

Clapham chemical attack suspect 'was in relationship with victim who suffered life-changing injuries'

Wayne Kramer

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band MC5, dies aged 75

A French soldier of the Sentinelle security operation stands guard in a hall after a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station.

Victim seriously injured after knife horror at Paris train station

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK despite a sexual assault conviction

Decision to let Clapham attack suspect stay in UK 'was margin call influenced by his claim of becoming Christian'

An American flag flies at Patriot Park

Proposal to honour veterans with world’s tallest flagpole abandoned by US family

Latest News

See more Latest News

Military base known as Tower 22

US hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for fatal drone attack

US Coast Guard workers with Connie the container dog

Dog rescued after more than week trapped inside shipping container at Texas port

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after his battle with lung cancer.

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking message to his young boys as star dies aged 50 after cancer battle
Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
Obit Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ at death of Rocky co-star Carl Weathers

North Korea

North Korea says it tested cruise missiles with ‘super-large’ warheads

The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, is now calling on the Kardashian family to get him out of his 'hell hole' prison and ask President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon

Tiger King Joe Exotic calls on Kardashians to get him out of 'hell hole' prison and ask Joe Biden to grant him pardon
The family of Scarlett Jenkinson (left) who was sentenced Friday for murdering Brianna Ghey (right) has released a statement saying they are 'truly sorry' for their daughter's actions

'We are truly sorry': Scarlett Jenkinson's family speak out as teen is sentenced for 'sadistic' killing of Brianna Ghey
Drone attack

US launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone attack

The United States has begun a wave of airstrikes in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a fatal drone attack on a Jordan military base that killed three US soldiers

US begins wave of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery
The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series
Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit