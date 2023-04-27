Moment police rescue 84-year-old driver from burning car after he refused to stop driving

Police rescued the man from the burning car. Picture: Kenosha Police Department

By Kit Heren

This is the incredible moment police rescue a pensioner from his car after it burst into flames on the road.

The shocking incident took place in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

Police officers had tried to flag the driver down after they spotted a flat tyre on his car, but the 84-year-old ignored them.

His tyre then burst into flames, with the fire engulfing the vehicle, as officers leapt into action.

Kenosha police save 84 year old man from car fire

They pulled over, ran towards the car and helped him out.

Miraculously, the driver, 84, survived without any serious injuries. The police officers that helped him were also not hurt.

Police running towards the car. Picture: Kenosha Police Department

Police said in a statement: "Last night just after 9:00pm KPD observed a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from the wheel.

"Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the 84 year old operator did not stop. The minivan erupted in flames and became engulfed with fire.

"The minivan stopped and with selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety!

Police pulling the man out of the car. Picture: Kenosha Police Department

"Nobody sustained any major injuries. Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community."

Kenosha, a city of 100,000 about 60 miles north of Chicago, is where teenager Kyle Rittenhouse shot two men to death and wounded another during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty of two counts of homicide and one charge of attempted homicide in 2021.