Uber driver banned 'over video in car with young woman' as Rochdale council confirms police investigation

The chilling video was shared widely on social media. Picture: Social media

By Chris Samuel

Uber has banned one of its drivers after a video emerged of a man with his trousers down next to a female passenger on the back seat of a cab.

The driver, who has a Rochdale private hire badge, was challenged by a local man who spotted him outside his house at about 9pm on Sunday and filmed him on his phone.

When the concerned citizen knocks on the window and the driver realises he's being filmed, he's seen scrambling to pull up his jogging bottoms and trousers, exiting the car, and moving into the front seat.

Filming the driver's face, the local resident says: "Yo, what you're doing? Brother, what are you doing? In the month of Ramadan and you're doing stuff like this?

Read more: 'Claps don't pay the bills': Striking junior doctors march on Downing Street as No10 refuses to back down on pay demands

Read more: UK set to become worst performing G7 economy this year as IMF says world economy entering 'perilous phase'

"What the f*** are you doing? This is disgusting. What are you doing? I've got kids inside here."

Filming the Uber badge on the vehicle, he asks: "What kind of taxi are you? You dirty b***ard".

The driver pulled up his trousers and moved into the driver's seat after being spotted. Picture: Social media

The Uber driver is heard saying: "I'm sorry. I said I'm sorry. Bro, I'm sorry."

A young woman is kneeling on the backseat covering her face with her hands.

Responding to the video, Uber said "We are horrified by what is depicted in the video and are taking action".

The ride-hailing giant added: "We have banned the driver while we investigate and are working directly with the police."

The Uber driver is heard saying: 'I'm sorry. I said I'm sorry. Bro, I'm sorry.'. Picture: Social media

Greater Manchester Police say it is aware of the video and are investigating the incident.

Rochdale Borough Council said: "This is a live police investigation and we are liaising with Greater Manchester Police with a view to acting on any information they confirm and share with the Council."

Labour MP for Rochdale Tony Lloyd said: "I have been made aware of a video of an Uber driver circulating online and this must be taken very seriously. I've asked Greater Manchester Police to investigate this.

"I expect a very rapid investigation by the police as well as by Uber. This is a really worrying video and a rapid investigation is necessary.

"The protection of young people is paramount and this video needs to be investigated to give the public reassurance and to protect vulnerable young people."