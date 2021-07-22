Police response times affected by 'pingdemic' as staff told to self-isolate

22 July 2021, 07:18

Police forces across the country are the latest to be affected by the 'pingdemic'.
Police forces across the country are the latest to be affected by the 'pingdemic'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police response times have been affected by the ongoing 'pingdemic' on the NHS Covid app, with staff being told to self-isolate.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) revealed that, in some forces, control room operations had seen a higher number of staff absences compared to the national police absence rate, which stands at 7.3 per cent.

As result, there has been a rise in delayed responses to emergency calls, the NPCC explained.

Cleveland's police and crime commissioner, Steve Turner, previously warned the public that response times would continue to rise due to the 'pingdemic'.

He said the force had to cancel rest days and annual leave for some officers, as well as bringing in others from different shifts, to fill gaps caused by those having to self-isolate.

Read more: ‘Pingdemic’: Shops face increasing pressure to keep shelves stocked

Read more: Minister urges people to isolate when pinged ‘even if their wedding's the next day’

An NPCC spokesman said: "Nationally, the police officer and staff absence rate is 7.3 per cent.

"However, in some forces some functions, such as control rooms, are experiencing higher levels of absence.

"Absence rates in control rooms affect a police force's ability to respond promptly to calls from the public, in particular emergency calls.

"Police forces affected are guiding the public on how to contact the police while they are under strain.

"We are engaging with government about how to best resolve this issue."

Read more: 'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that a "small number" of key workers would be exempt from the requirement to self-isolate if they were fully vaccinated.

It comes as the government also revealed plans for businesses to apply for staff to be exempt from self-isolation rules.

Mr Turner earlier called on the government to review the rules for emergency workers who are pinged by the NHS Covid app.

He suggested healthy emergency workers be tested daily, so they would not be taken off frontline duties straight away.

His force declined to say how many officers were off after being told to isolate, but a spokesperson said: "We're seeing an increase in demand on requests for service due to the heatwave, restrictions being lifted and the school holidays.

"We're also seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases and self-isolation across the workforce which is having an impact on the front line.

"We have put swift plans in place to ensure that we can respond to the most vulnerable in our communities and deal with 999 emergencies, however the public may experience delays in call answering for non-emergency incidents and we're asking people to use the website to report or ask for advice if they are able.

"For operational reasons we don't provide the details of current levels of sickness as part of our overall strategy to keep the public safe from interested criminals."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of China’s National Health Commission (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China rejects WHO plan for new phase of study into coronavirus origin
An internally displaced Afghan girl whose family fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, eats bread (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Pentagon acknowledges Taliban has ‘strategic momentum’ in Afghanistan
Recovery workers at the tunnel (Chinatopix via AP)

Bodies of 14 victims of Chinese tunnel flood recovered

TOPSHOT-FOOTBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-GBR-CHI

Tokyo Olympics: Social media teams 'banned from showing athletes taking the knee'
Berry Gordy speaks onstage during Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Kennedy Centre Honours returning with prize winners revealed

Dubai International Airport (Jon Gambrell/PA)

Planes collide on taxiway at Dubai International Airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'
Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

NHS Confederation official predicts 'incredibly disruptive' Covid pressures on hospitals

NHS official warns of 'extreme pressure' hospitals are facing, as Covid cases rise
Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment

Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London