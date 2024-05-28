Police search teams scour cliffs following fatal stabbing of Amie Gray 34, as manhunt for murderer continues

Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect
Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect. Picture: Facebook/Police

By Danielle De Wolfe

Police search teams could be seen scouring the cliffs on Tuesday above the beach where Amie Gray was fatally stabbed to death, as the manhunt for the knifeman entered its fifth day.

Tributes continued to pour in following the death of the 34-year-old personal trainer and women’s football coach, who was knifed to death on a Bournemouth beach in a horrific double stabbing.

Amie was found with stab wounds on Durley Chine Beach shortly before midnight on Friday and died at the scene.

Her devastated family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “beautiful person inside and out.”

Police search teams attended the scene on Tuesday, with officers wearing helmets seen lowering themselves down the cliffside using ropes and hacking away at the undergrowth.

A cordon initially put in place by police along the beach promenade has now been lifted.

Police are still hunting for the killer who carried out the double stabbing, with the second victim remaining in a serious condition in hospital.

Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

A boy, 17, who was arrested Saturday was later eliminated from enquiries by police.

CCTV images have been released of a hooded suspect that the police are trying to track down.

Dorset Police said a 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was still being treated after she was seriously injured in the attack. 

Amie's wife Sian Gray and their daughter paid tribute to her by sprinkling rose petals into the sea at sunset .

Sian said: “Sunsets will always remind us of you Amie Gray. Forever loved wife and mother.”

Friend Michelle Small said: “Devastated by this. Worked with Amie Gray in her very first job when she turned 17. 

Police have released CCTV images of the Bournemouth stabbing suspect on Sunday
Police have released CCTV images of the Bournemouth stabbing suspect on Sunday. Picture: Police

“She was always the kindest lovely young girl and continued to be so throughout her cruelly cut short life. RIP beautiful girl.”

Another friend, said: “Fly high Amie Gray, I'll miss you so much. I feel so heavy! You were such a good friend and someone I could call about anything. A beautiful person inside and out, thank you for all the laughs and memories I will cherish forever.”

Amie was the head ladies coach for Dorset Football Club. Members said they "couldn't put this into words at this time".

Police at the scene of the stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

The club's profile picture was changed to a black square. A picture posted by one of Ms Gray's relatives showed her with an award, which she had received for her work with the club.

"So sorry for your loss, she was a beautiful person," a friend commented.

Bournemouth West MP Sir Conor Burns said: "Yet another tragic, brutal event locally.

"One will want to reassure the public that one of the reasons that these events are still so newsworthy is that they are still so relatively rare.

Police tape at steps leading down to the beach
Police tape at steps leading down to the beach. Picture: Alamy

"We want to hear quickly from the police what they are finding and hope that this is an isolated, random act of violence."

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman, named in media reports as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remained on Monday afternoon.

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect on Sunday evening.

In an update, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: "The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

"We need the public's help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

"We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

"If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you.

"We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight?

"Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

"Officers and staff from across the force are out in the town conducting extensive inquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits, so the public will see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area."

