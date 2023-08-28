Urgent search for girl, 3, believed to be with her father police are hunting after assault as cops 'fear for her safety'

28 August 2023, 16:42

Police are trying to find Autumn and her father Simon Cooney
Police are trying to find Autumn and her father Simon Cooney. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Will Taylor

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a three year old girl as they hunt her father after a woman was punched a bitten.

Lancashire Police wants to find Autumn Cooney and her father Simon Cooney, 35, after the assault in Blackpool.

A woman was punched in the face and bitten on her hand before she got out of a car on Monday morning.

Autumn was left in the car and it is believed she is with Cooney, who is from Preston, after the vehicle was found abandoned in the seaside town.

Detectives said the pair "could have travelled anywhere" and they are "extremely concerned" for her welfare.

Police urgently want to find Autumn
Police urgently want to find Autumn. Picture: Lancashire Police
Detectives want to find Cooney
Detectives want to find Cooney. Picture: Lancashire Police

Inspector Stephen Brazil, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are extremely worried about Autumn and need to find her and make sure she is safe as a matter of urgency.

"We also need to locate Simon regarding a nasty assault which occurred in the early hours of today.

"If you see Simon, please do not approach him, but contact us straight away on 999. Similarly, if you see Autumn please tell us immediately by calling 999.

"If you have any information about where they might be, however vague, please tell us by calling 101."

Simon, who has links to Blackpool and Preston, is white, about 6ft tall and has a slim build. He has a shaved head and a beard.

Autumn has blonde shoulder-length hair.

Police said anyone with information should use the quote log 211 of August 28th if they call.

