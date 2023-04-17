Police sergeant charged with raping woman three times while on duty

A serving police officer has been charged with raping a woman three times while on duty.

Police Sergeant David Stansbury, 42, is alleged to have raped a woman in Plymouth in 2009, while working at Devon & Cornwall Police.

Sgt Stansbury is currently serving with Hertfordshire Police after leaving Devon & Cornwall Police in 2011. He is suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The allegations have been under investigation since they were reported in September 2020.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A former Devon and Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape.

"Police Sergeant David Stansbury, aged 42, from Ilminster, Somerset, is charged with three counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over.

"The charges relate to alleged incidents in Plymouth in 2009, whilst he was on duty, and have been under investigation since being reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in September 2020.

"PS Stansbury is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police, having served with Devon and Cornwall Police from 2009-2011. He is currently suspended from duty."