Police sergeant charged with raping woman three times while on duty

17 April 2023, 12:56

stock image
stock image. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A serving police officer has been charged with raping a woman three times while on duty.

Police Sergeant David Stansbury, 42, is alleged to have raped a woman in Plymouth in 2009, while working at Devon & Cornwall Police.

Sgt Stansbury is currently serving with Hertfordshire Police after leaving Devon & Cornwall Police in 2011. He is suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The allegations have been under investigation since they were reported in September 2020.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A former Devon and Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape.

"Police Sergeant David Stansbury, aged 42, from Ilminster, Somerset, is charged with three counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over.

The alleged rape happened while the officer served at Devon and Cornwall Police
The alleged rape happened while the officer served at Devon and Cornwall Police. Picture: Alamy

"The charges relate to alleged incidents in Plymouth in 2009, whilst he was on duty, and have been under investigation since being reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in September 2020.

"PS Stansbury is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police, having served with Devon and Cornwall Police from 2009-2011. He is currently suspended from duty."

Julia Wendell (l) will take new DNA test after first showed she was not Madeleine McCann (r)

Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has condemned protesters who disrupted the event

'You will see us again,' activist who disrupted Grand National warns ahead of Royal Ascot and the Derby
Sudan

Civilian death toll reaches 97 as Sudan battles intensify on third day

Ralph Yarl was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell

Black teenager shot in the head after going to wrong house when picking up siblings

Carl Burd and destroyed allotment

'I've never felt such hate' Heartbroken mum wants to talk to vandals as police probe allotment salt sabotage
Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi

G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean and Russian aggression

Raoul Moat was subject to a week-long manhunt in 2010

Raoul Moat's long lost father fears new drama will 're-traumatise' grandchildren

Angela Merkel

Ex-chancellor Angela Merkel to be given Germany’s highest honour

Joshua Wong

Joshua Wong sentenced in another Hong Kong activism case

Founder Heather Binning called the 6,500 reported crimes were 'just the tip of the iceberg', with reports echoing those of the Jimmy Saville abuse scandal which rocked Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Shocking figures reveal 6,500 sex attacks in UK hospitals in just three years as only four percent end in prosecution

