Three 90s pop stars booted out of Butlin's for being 'drunk and abusive'

The super group had to be taken to their bedrooms. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Three 90s pop stars were kicked out of a Butlin's holiday park venue for being "drunk and abusive".

Butlin's in Skegness. Picture: Alamy

The trio, Dane Bowers, 42, 5ive singer Abz Love, 43, and Phats & Small's Ben Ofedu, 50, were performing at a retro event as super group Boyz on Block.

But it was claimed security were sent in to kick them out of the venue after they became unruly amid boozy scenes at the Skegness tourist destination.

A source told The Sun: "They were clearly pretty drunk and it didn't take long for them to start mouthing off.

"One started shouting 'Don’t mess with me. I've got connections'. It was very embarrassing."

Shane Lynch, the Boyzone star who is also part of Boyz on Block, was not present.

A representative for the band blamed the behaviour on a member of their entourage and said security took the performers to their beds for their own safety, The Sun said.