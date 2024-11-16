Porsche recalls nearly 1,000 cars amid risk of 'wheels falling off'

16 November 2024, 12:30

Some Porsche 718 models are reportedly affected by the fault.
Some Porsche 718 models are reportedly affected by the fault. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Owners of around 1,000 luxury sports cars have been told not to drive their vehicles due to the risk of their wheels falling off.

Porsche owners in the UK have been sent letters and emails warning them “not to use your vehicle until further notice”, according to new reports.

The DVLA has said it is monitoring the situation.

The cars, worth between £100,000 and £200,000, are at risk due to a fault that could lead to their wheels falling off while in motion.

The notice reads: “On your Porsche, there is a possibility that the wheel attachments using the central lock do not meet the required specifications.

“This can lead to damage or even breakage of the central locking nut. As a result, the wheel attachment may become loose, which can result in a loss of the wheel and a loss of control over the vehicle. This can increase the risk of accidents and injuries, as well as the risk of property damage.

This comes after Porsche Taycans were recalled due to a battery fault.
This comes after Porsche Taycans were recalled due to a battery fault. Picture: Porsche

“For safety reasons, Porsche urgently requests owners to stop using the vehicle until the remedial measure has been implemented.”

Owners of the luxury cars have said they are “furious” at the company, with many believing a fix is yet to be found.

One source told the Times: “This is wheelgate. They have rushed out cars, very expensive cars, that are not up to scratch and there is no fix.

“I had two inspectors come to see my car and all they said was ‘We’re really sorry, all of your wheels are out of specification, which means they can fall off. Yeah, this car is grounded.’”

The source claimed as many as 10,000 cars could be affected by the fault. Porsche denies this, claiming it only impacts Porsche 718, 911 and Panamera (G3) owners.

According to the Times, the only fix is a replacement part that while likely be available early next year for most users.

A spokesman said: “The safety of customers, passengers and third parties is Porsche’s top priority. In order to ensure this, the affected vehicles should no longer be driven until the remedial measure has been implemented.

“To ensure the safe operation of the central screw connection, the central screw connections must be inspected and replaced if necessary. The availability of the required parts is currently being clarified.”

Porsche said it is not aware of any accident or injury caused by the fault.

