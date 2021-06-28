Portugal tells British tourists: Isolate for 14 days if you aren't fully vaccinated

28 June 2021, 07:19

British tourists will need two vaccine doses to avoid quarantining in Portugal
British tourists will need two vaccine doses to avoid quarantining in Portugal. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Brits travelling to Portugal must now quarantine for two weeks if they have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

From today, anyone travelling from the UK will need to show they have had both jabs or face 14 days of self-isolation.

The new measures will last until at least July 11 and come as EU politicians raised fears about the spread of the Delta variant in the UK.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there should be more restrictions on the UK because of the variant.

Boris Johnson and previous health secretary Matt Hancock said they wanted to look at easing travel restrictions for people who have had two doses of a vaccine.

"I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab," the Prime Minister said.

"If you look at it we've got more than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we're really getting through it now. The crucial thing is come forward and get your second jab."

Read more: Ibiza, Majorca and Malta added to England's travel green list

Read more: Green list ‘not enough’ to save industry, says travel bosses

Travel between Britain and Portugal had already been discouraged after it was placed onto the amber list for foreign travel, meaning tourists need to isolate for 10 days upon returning home.

It was briefly on the green list, and was the most popular and viable tourist destination out of all the available options, but travellers were left furious when it was placed into the amber list shortly after.

However, the Government's latest update brought some good news for people wanting a summer holiday at a popular destination.

From 4am on June 30, people travelling to the Balearics, including Mallorca and Ibiza, and Malta will not have to self-isolate on return.

They were added to England's green travel list, joining Australia, New Zealand and Gibraltar.

