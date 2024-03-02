Post Office boss 'demanded £1m pay packet' as bullying probe continues at scandal-hit company

2 March 2024, 22:15

Post Office boss Nick Read demanded a £1million pay packet while subpostmasters affected by the Horzion scandal went without compensation, reports claim.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Post Office boss Nick Read demanded a £1million pay packet while subpostmasters affected by the Horzion scandal went without compensation, reports claim.

The Post Office chief tried to up his pay to more than £1million by threatening to "make a drama" and submit a formal grievance or constructive dismissal claim.

He reportedly threatened to resign according to sources speaking to The Sunday Times - despite declaring to Parliament that he had never tried to.

Senior MPs told the newspaper that the beleaguered Post Office boss would have to resign if he mislead a Commons select committee about his purported threat to resign from his public sector role.

A source told the Sunday Times that the Post Office board was “forever pushing to increase Read’s pay” and had “tried to find ever more creative ways" to convince Grant Shapps to do so.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read , giving evidence to the Business and Trade Select Committee in the House of Commons, London, on the subject of Post Office and Horizon - Compensation: follow-up. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2024.
Picture: Alamy

Former Post Office boss Henry Staunton told the Business and Trade Select Committee that Read was under investigation for bullying - which has been confirmed by the Department for Business and Trade.

The Department also said that Staunton was under investigation for allegations about his conduct.

The Post Office said it does not comment on active cases or investigations.

The Department for Business and Trade said: “Last year the Post Office received allegations about the conduct of Nick Read and Henry Staunton.

BRITAIN-GOVERNMENT-JUSTICE-POST OFFICE-INVESTIGATION
The Department also said that Staunton was under investigation for allegations about his conduct. Picture: Getty

"While Mr Read is co-operating with the investigation, the secretary of state was informed that Mr Staunton was blocking the investigation into his conduct. It is right to wait for this investigation to conclude before making any further judgment.”

The Post Office refused to comment, according to the Sunday Times.

Whistleblowers accused Read of of bullying and resignation threats intending to inflate his pay - as well as allegations of sidelining the only woman on his senior team who is now bringing an unfair dismissal claim against the Post Office.

Amanda Burton, a non-executive director who chairs the Post Office’s remuneration committee, told the newspaper: “Today’s Post Office encourages speaking up and raising concerns, which is the right thing to do for our employees and postmasters … Our ‘speak up’ process is an essential part of our cultural transformation to ensure that concerns are fully investigated.”

