Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

3 October 2023, 13:13 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 14:17

More Wilko stores are set to open under the Poundland brand.
More Wilko stores are set to open under the Poundland brand. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Poundland is offering over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko employees after buying 71 Wilko stores last month.

Following the collapse of the much-loved high-street chain, Pepco, will now open Wilko stores under the Poundland brand.

Last month, Poundland bought up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

The first 10 shops opened last weekend.

No ex-Wilko employees were directly transferred to Poundland but the discount chain encouraged former employees to apply for the roles.

They promised Pepco would “prioritise” them for positions at Poundland.

The budget retailer has already opened ex-Wilko shops under the Poundland brand.
The budget retailer has already opened ex-Wilko shops under the Poundland brand. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, Poundland said the number of job offers will increase “day by day”.

More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Austin Cooke, managing director of Poundland, said: "Our people make Poundland special and last week they did an amazing job to turn ex-Wilko stores into brand new Poundlands in just six days - the size and scale of what they've achieved has been nothing short of phenomenal.

More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool. Picture: Alamy

"But they worked hard because we meant what we said about moving quickly to create jobs for Wilko colleagues.

"And that's why we'll pull out all the stops to repeat that feat and open another 10 stores this weekend.

"I know from meeting our new colleagues from Wilko, how delighted they were to welcome customers old and new back to their store last weekend - and that's inspiring us to keep the pace up and bring the amazing value we promise to more high streets this Saturday."

