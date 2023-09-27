Exact date first 10 Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland in days

Ten former Wilko stores set to reopen as Poundland on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Ten former Wilko stores are set to reopen as Poundland on Saturday after being bought out of administration by the value retailer.

Poundland owner Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the high street chain's collapse.

First Wilko stores set to reopen as Poundland. Picture: Alamy

All 400 of Wilko's stores are set to close, with them all shutting by early October.

They will all be relaunched under the Poundland brand, with the first 10 to reopen their doors on September 30.

The initial reopenings will be pretty basic to begin with but they will receive a full makeover in 2024.

Here's the full list of Poundland stores replacing old Wilko sites on Saturday morning:

Broad Street, Stafford

Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson

The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport

The Mall, Church Street, Eccles

36-40 London Street, Southport

Lord Street, Leigh

22/28 East Street, Barking

88-90 High Street, Maidenhead

2 -12 Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow

Unit 2 The Broadway, Scunthorpe

Poundland is encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, including store assistants and managers, and said it would “prioritise” them for the jobs.

Poundland said the stores will stock customer favourites, including clothing, alongside any existing Wilko clearance items.

Darren Kay, Poundland retail director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’sgot its shutters closed.”

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month.

Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC also struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores, while The Range agreed a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.

But all 400 Wilko stores will close, with the last remaining shops set to shut on October 8.