The woman who caught her own killer: Pregnant lawyer's last words helped jail murderer who pushed her off cliff

26 February 2024, 16:58

Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r)
Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A pregnant lawyer who was pushed over the side of a cliff by her husband has helped jail her killer from beyond the grave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fawziyah Javed and her unborn child died after Kashif Anwar threw her 50ft off Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Anwar, 29, from Leeds, was jailed for at least 20 years after being found guilty of the 31-year-old's murder during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Fawziyah Javed managed to help jail her killer from beyond the grave
Fawziyah Javed managed to help jail her killer from beyond the grave. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out

Read More: Chilling CCTV footage shows pregnant wife's final moments as husband is jailed for pushing her off Arthur's Seat

Some of her last words, overheard by a passerby as she lay critically injured in the street, were: "Don’t let my husband near me, he pushed me."

In the months leading up to the murder Fawziyah, a lawyer, collected evidence of Anwar’s abusive behaviour towards her – and she even set up a secret code with her mother so she could text if she ever needed help from the police.

Fawziyah’s mum, Nighat Yasmin Javed, said her concerns for her daughter’s safety grew after the couple married in December 2020 because of the "abuse, the violence, the aggression, and coercive control" – and she told her daughter to text her "I feel like cream cakes" if she felt like she was in danger.

A two-part Channel 4 documentary has since revealed "a great deal of evidence" collected by Fawziyah made up the "pillar" of the prosecution case and was "crucial" in securing the murder conviction.

The documentary, called The Push, was given permission to film the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Alex Prentice KC, lead prosecutor, said she had secretly recorded phone calls of Anwar threatening her, and she went to police twice to record his abusive behaviour.

The second report, tragically, was made just days before the couple went on their weekend trip to Edinburgh when Anwar struck.

Mr Prentice added: "The evidence of what Fawziyah said was crucial. It was effectively Fawziyah speaking to the jury.

"I have prosecuted many murder cases over the course of my career but for a variety of reasons this case is extraordinary."

He added that it would have been "very difficult" to find Anwar guilty without that evidence.

A view of Edinburgh's Oldtown on the Southside of the city with Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags in the distance
A view of Edinburgh's Oldtown on the Southside of the city with Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags in the distance. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'

A friend and legal colleague of Fawziyah called Ingrid added: "She built this massive mountain of evidence culminating with giving a statement to the police on the verge of her dying.

"The fact she was a lawyer with all the legal training, I do think she must have thought about leaving this evidence behind.'I remember feeling like she died like a lawyer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hungarian parliament

Hungary’s parliament votes to ratify Sweden’s application to join Nato

St. Vincent Grenada Hijacked Yacht

Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say

Breaking
Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggressive trespass after disrupting a Wimbledon tennis match

Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches

Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine

Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Chaos on the trains: Rush-hour passengers face severe delays after landslip grinds services to a halt

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years

Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out

Lord Jacob Rothschild

Financier and banking dynasty member Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint

A Lebanese army vehicle blocks a road leading to a warehouse which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes

Israel’s air force attacks Hezbollah targets ‘deep inside Lebanon’

George Harrison with Pattie Boyd (l) and Eric Clapton (r)

Inside rock's greatest love triangle: Model Pattie Boyd lifts lid on leaving George Harrison for Eric Clapton

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

British father found dead in his boat four weeks into 3,000-mile charity rowing challenge across the Atlantic

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, dies after setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking.

Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast
A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Angry farmers clash with police near EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'
The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks

What happened to the Thai cave rescue boys and where are they now?

Japan's robotic rover on the Moon

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh has stepped down from Government due to the ongoing conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid calls for reform

Rishi Sunak has said the decision to take money from the scrapped HS2 northern leg to fund other transport links will be "transformational".

Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg
A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit