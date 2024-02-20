Pregnant woman killed after car crashes into group of people

28-year-old Valeria Amorim was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Family handout

By Jasmine Moody

A woman, who was six months pregnant, has been killed after a car crashed into her and two other pedestrians in Northern Ireland.

Valeria Amorim was hit by the vehicle at around 8pm on Monday, February 19 in Belleek, County Fermanagh.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, a woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the crash and remains in police custody.

The two other pedestrians were treated at the scene.

Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor Adam Gannon offered his condolences to the victim.

"The loss of a life is always incredibly sad and my thoughts are with the family and all those affected," he said.

A spokesman for Police Service Northern Ireland said: "[We] can confirm that a woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Boa Island Road in Belleek yesterday evening, Monday 19th February.

"Valeria Amorim was 28 and from the Belleek area. At approximately 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

"Sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene. Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

"Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for information and witnesses.

"Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24."